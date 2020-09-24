Leak leaves Garfield without water

GARFIELD — Mayor Gary Blackburn watches the gauges on the pump at the Garfield water tower as city employee Gary Wright and Josh Carney look for the leak that resulted in emptying the city's water tower, leaving as many as 200 customers without water Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

GARFIELD -- On-site school was canceled Wednesday at the Garfield Elementary School after a water leak emptied the city's 40,000 gallon tower.

"The worst possible scenario" is how Mayor Gary Blackburn described the site of the leak Tuesday when water was discovered gushing up from a crack in the parking lot at the Short Stop on Marshall Street -- also known as U.S. 62.

Blackburn estimated about 190 of the 268 customers either had low water pressure or no water Tuesday night. Because of a master meter off Sugar Creek Road, 70 customers weren't affected, he said.

A temporary, above-ground repair was made Wednesday by tapping into the main line on either side of the parking lot, Blackburn said. He expected all water service would be restored by the end of the day Wednesday. He said about 34 customers in Ashmore Creek subdivisions will be under a boil order.

The downtown area has the oldest water lines, installed in 1969, according to Blackburn, and are buried extremely deeply -- more than 20 feet.

City officials notified water customers via social media and advised boiling water when service was restored if they had no water earlier. According to the notice, if they had low water pressure, they did not have to boil the water.