Long-term incumbent faces lawyer in Ward 2 Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- Incumbent Rick Evans and Kevin Flores are running to represent Ward 2, the southeast part of the city, on the City Council.

The position is nonpartisan. Council members meet twice a month and earn $900 monthly regardless of attendance.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette emailed the same questions to the candidates. Their responses are below. Candidates were limited to 200 words per answer.

Question: Many have called lately for Springdale to become more inclusive of its many diverse communities. Do you agree with the goal? If not, why? If yes, how should the city accomplish it?

Evans: Yes, I agree with this goal. Springdale is a very diverse city, and it has been for a long time -- but unity has been an issue. So, that's where we should start.

As with any city, it's the people that make it great, and we should unite behind that. No matter who I am or who you are, we are Springdale first.

This means more community outreach, citywide engagement and broader communication to all of our diverse communities to continue to build a better Springdale and unite as one.

Flores: Yes, there is room for improvement in diversity and inclusion.

One way the city can accomplish this goal is through diverse participation on boards and commissions (e.g., Planning Commission, Public Library Board, etc.).

I am a candidate that is Hispanic, but I am running to represent everyone in Springdale, not solely the Hispanic community.

I believe that I am qualified to represent the entire city based on my experience living in Springdale for 25 years, my experience serving our country as a Marine for six years and my active volunteerism throughout the community.

Question: As the city grows and land prices escalate, more developers are proposing multifamily housing projects. Do you support the growth in this type of housing? Why or why not?

Evans: There should be a balance, and I support this being part of the solution. Affordable housing is an issue all across Northwest Arkansas, and it's a problem we must continue to address as the region continues to grow.

However, I think it's important that we challenge ourselves as a city to think outside of the box in order to preserve the beauty of our city and quality of life. Lining up multifamily housing projects one after another without any sort of strategy can do more to hurt Springdale and our residents than help.

Flores: I support market demand. If the market in Springdale is demanding multifamily housing projects due to our growth, then I support this type of housing.

My platform is focused on infrastructure and the future development of our city. I believe that City Hall should encourage responsible growth, and it should not hinder the needs of the free market.

Question: What is the most important challenge facing Springdale right now? How would you tackle it?

Evans: The covid-19 pandemic continues to be the challenge for our city officials, our educators and our small businesses.

As we move into the fall, our priority should continue to be keeping our people and students safe -- while supporting local businesses. We can do both.

And if we follow the useful guidelines provided by the state, I am certain we will be able to get back to normal sooner rather than later. If we come together on this issue, we can keep our economy and the public's safety moving in the right direction, building an even better Springdale as a result.

Flores: Our most important challenges are infrastructure, economic development and future land use. We must remain competitive, not only in the region, but in the entire state.

As Northwest Arkansas continues to grow, we must ensure that Springdale attracts new businesses and more jobs for our residents. Our infrastructure should support our current residents, and it must also have the capacity to support our expected population growth.

Springdale is on the verge of becoming the first city in Northwest Arkansas to reach a population of 100,000. We must begin to prepare for this now in order to alleviate any preventable growing pains.