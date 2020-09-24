Jonesboro man, 60, dies after car strikes tree, troopers say

A 60-year-old man died after his vehicle crashed into a tree Wednesday in Jonesboro, state police said.

Michael Statler Sr. of Jonesboro was driving a Ford Mustang east on Woodsprings Road near Twin Oaks Avenue around 9:15 p.m. when the vehicle hit a curb, according to a preliminary report.

The Mustang then struck a tree before coming to a rest in a ditch, the report states.

Troopers said Statler died as a result of the crash, and the report did not list anyone else as injured.

It was raining at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 459 people have died in wrecks so far this year.