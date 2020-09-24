Sections
Man arrested in Danville slaying; victim stabbed, authorities say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:22 a.m.
A 42-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the killing of a man in Danville.

Carlos Lopez Pacheco faces a preliminary charge of first-degree murder, said Yell County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore.

Law enforcement responded around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday to Arkansas 10 after reports of a man lying in the road.

Officers with Danville police and the sheriff’s office found a man unresponsive and suffering from cuts to the throat and several stab wounds, Moore said.

Authorities identified Pacheco as a suspect and asked the public to assist in locating him.

He was found and taken into custody at an abandoned residence on Park Avenue in Danville, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, following a tip from a citizen.

Authorities declined to release the identity of the victim, but Moore said he was acquainted with Pacheco.

