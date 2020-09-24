NFL capsule

Dolphins at Jaguars

7:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

LINE -- Jaguars by 3

SERIES -- Jaguars lead 5-4; Jaguars beat Dolphins 17-7, Dec. 23, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(27) 93.0RUSH128.0 (12)

(17) 246.5PASS232.5 (21)

(22) 339.5YARDS360.5 (20)

(26) 19.5POINTS28.5 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(29) 164.0RUSH105.5 (10)

(26) 276.5PASS294.0 (30)

(30) 440.5YARDS399.5 (23)

(18) 26.0POINTS26.5 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH Miami's defense ranks last in the NFL in yards allowed per play (7.2), yards allowed per pass (10.6) and opposing passer rating (131.1). Jacksonville's defense allows 294 yards passing per game, which is 30th in the NFL. Expect to see the ball in the air quite a bit.