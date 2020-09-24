October: Ducks, dogs, golf galore

NWA Media/JASON IVESTER --05-06-2014-- Bob Patrick of Everton pulls iron from the coals during an open house on Tuesday, May 6, 2014, for the Heavy Metal Studio at the Eureka Springs School of Arts. Patrick is a blacksmith instructor for the school.

OCTOBER

Autism Involves Me

Golf and Play NWA

Oct. 1-31 -- Autism Involves Me advocates have three avenues in October through which they can provide support for the nonprofit organization. All activities may be completed throughout October, with entrants submitting selfies of their activities.

The Tee Off for Autism golf tournament will be played at Kingsdale Golf Course in Bella Vista. Registration for a team of four is $250, which includes green fees, carts, drink tickets and goody bags for each golfer. Participants in all activities will be entered in a drawing for prizes after submitting selfies from the golf course and scores/times.

Information: (479) 544-0166 or aimnwa.org.

Greening of the Garden

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

1 6-9 p.m. -- The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will host the 25th annual Greening of the Garden, a garden and virtual event. Tickets are $125 or $1,200 for a table for 10.

Information: (479) 750-2620 or bgozarks.org.

Golf Tournament

Havenwood

1 1 p.m. -- The second annual golf tournament to benefit Havenwood will be played at Dogwood Hills Golf Course in Bella Vista. Havenwood's mission is to "help single mothers move from crisis to self-sufficiency. The Havenwood program meets basic needs by providing a safe place to live; family, group and individual counseling; case management; goal setting; budgeting; coordination with community support and resources to break down the barriers each family faces in order to move from homelessness to self-sufficiency." Registration for the four-person scramble is $400. Sponsorships are available. Golfers are encouraged to wear purple in support of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Information: (479) 273-1060, jamienwahavenwood@gmail.com or nwahavenwood.org.

Winetopia (Virtual)

Restore Humanity

1 7 p.m. -- The annual Winetopia benefit for Restore Humanity will be virtual. Ticket purchase includes gift bag with wine and a cookie from Markham & Fitz and access to the event's silent auction. Tickets are $50.

Information: (479) 841-2841 or restorehumanity.org.

The Big Event

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas

1 6 p.m. -- The Big Event to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas will be a Virtual Cocktail Class. Tickets are $20.

Information: (479) 966-4366 or bbbsnwa.org.

Golf Scramble

Healing Gardens of NWA

2 noon-6 p.m. -- A golf scramble to benefit Healing Gardens of Northwest Arkansas will be played at The Creeks Golf and RV Resort in Cave Springs. Registration is $500 for a four-person team.

Information: (479) 367-6909 or

Cupcakes and Cocktails 2020

Miller McNeil Woodruff Foundation

1-4 -- The ninth annual fundraiser to benefit the Miller McNeil Woodruff Foundation to raise awareness of and fund research into Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) will be an online silent auction only, presented by McLarty Daniel. "Join us for an evening of sharing information about The Miller McNeil Woodruff Foundation and our fight against SMA while also bidding on our amazing online auction," organizers say.

Information: imwithmiller.com.

Great Rides 2020 -- Great Strides with a Twist

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Northwest Arkansas

3 11 a.m.-noon -- Great Rides 2020 -- Great Strides with a Twist to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Northwest Arkansas will be at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Organizers say, "Due to the covid-19 pandemic, Northwest Arkansas Great Strides 2020 is now Great Rides! Join us for a fun car parade!"

Information: (501) 371-0233 or cff.org/arkansas.

Souls Harbor

Soul Ride

3 9 a.m.-3 p.m. -- Souls Harbor Northwest Arkansas is partnering with Priesthood Motorcycle Ministry Northwest Arkansas Chapter for a day that will include barbecue smoked on-site by Cowboy Catering, family activities, live music, games, raffles and a silent auction. Registration begins at Souls Harbor in Rogers with the bikes setting out from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Registration is $25 for individual riders and $35 for couple riders.

Information: (479) 631-7878 or soulsharbornwa.org.

Golf Tournament

United Way of Northwest Arkansas

9 7 a.m. or noon -- The United Way of Northwest Arkansas benefit golf tournament will be played at Springdale Country Club. Registration for 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun starts will begin at 7 a.m. and noon. Lunch will be served to participants from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Spay Arkansas

Rubber Duck Derby

10 11 a.m. -- Spay Arkansas will hold its inaugural Rubber Duck Derby at Lake Atalanta in Rogers. Registration is $10 per duck "adoption" or $25 for a "6-quack." Entrants' names will be paired with numbered rubber ducks on race day. Prizes will be $500 for first place, $100 for second place and other prizes for third place.Winners will be announced live on Facebook, and participants need not be present to win. Adopted ducks will be dropped into the creek at Lake Atlanta Park. The ducks will race to the finish line, and the winners will win prizes for their adopted owners.

Information: (479) 756-1100 or spayarkansas.org.

Championship Fore Charities

Girls Inc. of Fort Smith, Young Life of Fort Smith, Fort Smith Optimist Club

12 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. -- The annual golf tournament fundraiser benefiting Girls Inc. of Fort Smith, Young Life of Fort Smith and the Fort Smith Optimist Club will be played at Hardscrabble Country Club. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch provided. Organizers say: "Sodie's will quench your thirst at the halfway house during the tournament as well as our beverage carts. Prizes for top three teams and closest to the pin/longest drive. Harry Robinson Buick GMC is the exclusive hole sponsor." Confirmed sponsors to date are First National Bank, Arkhola, Forsgren and Sodie's. Sponsorships are still available. Team registration is $100.

Information: (479) 926-4404 or adaniels@girlsincfortsmith.org.

Dogwood Walk

Humane Society of the Ozarks

24 9 a.m.-noon -- The annual Dogwood Walk to benefit the Humane Society of the Ozarks will be at Gulley Park in Fayetteville. The dog-friendly event will include information booths, dog contests, dog demonstrations, a fun photo booth, dunk tank, face painting, balloon animals and awards for exceptional dogs and their people. Registration is $20 for society members and $25 for nonmembers. Companion passes for families or friends are available for an additional $5 with a paid registration although doesn't include a T-shirt. Children younger than 5 get in free. Microchipping will be available for an additional $20 and includes implanting of the microchip by a veterinarian and the microchip registration fee. Sponsorships are available.

Proceeds support Humane Society of the Ozarks programs including rescue/adoption, low cost spay/neuter assistance, emergency vet care assistance, senior aide, and community education.

Information: (479) 444-7387 or hsozarks.org.

Ultimate Tailgate Charity Golf Tournament

Pagnozzi Parker Charities

16 7 a.m. -- The 29th annual Pagnozzi Parker Charity Golf Tournament will take place at 7 a.m. at Paradise Valley Golf Club in Fayetteville.

Event proceeds will go to benefit the Pagnozzi Parker Charities Youth Sports Scholarship Program. The program grants sports scholarships to underprivileged children in kindergarten through eighth grade in Northwest Arkansas. Participation in sports at a young age has been proven to increase self-esteem, improve grades in school and keep kids off drugs. Information: (479) 443-2550 or kelley@pagnozzicharities.org.

Mad Hatter Ball

Eureka Springs School of the Arts

16-21 -- The 18th annual Mad Hatter Ball to benefit the Eureka Springs School of the Arts will be virtual. The event will begin with a Zoom meeting at 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday featuring Melonight Ballroom dancers and a mixology station. The virtual art auction will begin at noon on Saturday.

Tickets for the Friday evening online party only are $20. Tickets for the art auction only are $30. Tickets for party and auction are $50, and hats are required. Information: (479) 253-5384 or essa-art.org.

Golftoberfest

Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas

17-25 -- Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas supporters will be able participate in the annual Golftoberfest miniature golf tournament at a time of their choosing Oct. 17-25 at Gator Golf in Fayetteville. The tournament will feature a shotgun start for morning and afternoon flights, hole-in-one prizes and goody bags, T-shirts and lunch for participants. Registration is $80 for a team of four or $20 per player. Information: (479) 935-4888 or info@spsfnwa.org.

Metsquerade

NWA Metavivors

24 7-8 p.m. -- The fifth annual Metsquerade to benefit NWA Metavivors will be a virtual event. Organizers say proceeds will go to support Metavivor Research & Support Inc., an organization that uses 100% of donations for stage 4 breast cancer treatment research. This year's honorary chairman is Dr. Timothy Pluard from St. Luke's Koontz Center for Advanced Breast Cancer in Kansas City.

Dr. Pluard is "interested in clinical research studies of new targeted therapies of breast cancer." The center focuses solely on women and men with stage 4 breast cancer.

Information: (479) 790-4837 or nwamets.org.