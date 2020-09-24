Northwest Arkansas Prep Football Report

The Bulldogs had their best week of practice during last week's bye week, said coach Zak Clark.

Springdale (1-2) suffered some costly turnovers late in their 14-7 loss at Farmington two weeks ago, and Clark said the team was able to put that loss behind them and focus on this week's 7A-West Conference opener against Rogers Heritage.

"I thought the kids bounced back and were able to move past that," Clark said. "We definitely gave that game away, but we were able to use that to get better."

Quarterback Landon Phipps had two late interceptions that Clark said were not Phipps' fault as both passes were catchable balls that were tipped into the hands of Farmington defenders.

Clark said Springdale coaches have opened up the offense more this week, giving Phipps more responsibility.

"We need to put more on him and give him some answers," Clark said of his dual-threat quarterback. "We need to trust him to put the ball where it needs to go and not just throw balls to the first option."

The Bulldogs will be without all-state receiver LaDarius Wonsley, who missed the second half of the Farmington game with an injury. Springdale is hopeful that Andre Sparks, who missed most of the Farmington game, will be able to go Friday night against Heritage."

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

Springdale Har-Ber

Wildcats benefit from open date

There was likely no team anywhere more ready for an open week than the Wildcats. After a brutal four-week stretch that saw them scrimmage Bentonville, then take on Jenks, Okla., North Little Rock and Greenwood in successive weeks, Har-Ber welcomed the break.

Wildcats coach Chris Wood said they spent the week getting back to basics and trying to clean up the mistakes on both sides of the ball, particularly turnovers.

"I think the big thing is we have to do a better job with decision-making and as a play-caller, I have to do a better job putting our players in position to be successful," Wood said.

The Wildcats (0-3) will open 7A-West Conference play on the road at Bentonville, where the Tigers are 3-0 after a big road win last week at Mill Valley, Kansas.

"Bentonville is an elite team," said Wood. "Jody has a special group that's going to make a deep run in the playoffs. Those two linebackers are special. Just very talented on both sides of the ball, really.

"Offensively, they can attack you in so many ways. They have a heck of a running game, and if you try and matchup up with them 1-on-1 on the outside, they can put you in some really bad matchups. You can't just hone in one one thing with them."

Har-Ber will be without all-state tight end Errington McRae, who has an injury. Wood was not sure when the University of Memphis commit would be able to return to the lineup.

One bright spot for the Wildcats has been its run game, particularly sophomore Hudson Brewer, who leads the team in rushing with 255 yards on 55 carries and 2 touchdowns.

"We saw him a lot at Central last year and liked the way he ran the ball," Wood said. "What has helped him is Isaac Cramer and Lane Reiter have also contributed to the run game and that's helped them stay fresh."

-- Chip Souza • @NWAChip

Bentonville West

Bulldogs become Wolverines' choices

West coach Bryan Pratt said he allowed the Wolverines' seniors to choose this week's replacement opponent after the 7A-West Conference opener against Fayetteville was canceled.

As a result, West will make the trip to Greenwood for a nonconference game. Greenwood was chosen over some Oklahoma schools and Conway, which West has met in the Class 7A state playoffs the last three years.

"Greenwood will be a good opponent," Pratt said. "Ever since I have been here, I have heard about Greenwood and how it has dominated high school football in Arkansas. We're going to play a team that has a great tradition, and it will be a tough environment to play there."

"We just want a chance to play and a chance to get better. I didn't want to sit at home and not play."

Pratt said his team had already started practice Tuesday afternoon when he received word that the Fayetteville game would not be played. The game against Greenwood was finalized about an hour later, then the Wolverines quickly started transitioning into a game plan for the Bulldogs.

"We did work a little extra Tuesday," Pratt said. "We traded film around 4 p.m., then we started watching film and trying to break things down.

"We're going to be very basic with our game plan. We will know what we are doing, and it will be a chance for us to get better."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

Greenwood

Bulldogs have to pivot, again, because of covid

It will be the second time this season that Greenwood was preparing for one opponent, but will get another come Friday thanks to covid-19.

Earlier this season the Bulldogs had their game against Fort Smith Northside canceled because of covid concerns. Instead, they took on Springdale Har-Ber and rolled over the Wildcats, 33-0.

Greenwood coach Chris Young got another similar call late Monday, saying their 6A-West Conference opener against Little Rock Parkview had suffered a similar fate.

But the Bulldogs had found a game against Class 7A Bentonville West by mid-day on Tuesday. The Wolverines' 7A-West Conference game against Fayetteville had been canceled, so the pair found a match.

But he wasn't going to commit to the game without talking to the seniors first.

"They said 'We're all in.' So we sent the kids home at 4 and I can't brag on our staff enough," Young said. "They worked all weekend getting ready for Parkview and two nights later they get a call. And they have to call their families and tell them they won't be home for a while.

"They went to work. We just have some special men, willing to do whatever they need to do for our kids. But moreso than ever nothing is guaranteed."

Young said the roller-coaster is tough on everyone.

"It's an emotional deal," Young said. "It's like a punch in the stomach. I saw one of my seniors and saw the look in his eye. He knew. They aren't guaranteed anything. My fear is this is a weekly deal. It's just the way things are, but it's no fun."

Harrison

Goblins change course quickly

Harrison coach Joel Wells said he received the official word that his team's 5A-West Conference game at Farmington had been canceled around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

About three hours later, he found out the Goblins had a replacement game lined up Friday as they will host Ozark in a nonconference game and held his team about it before Tuesday's practice. Ozark was supposed to begin 4A-4 Conference play at Dardanelle but was canceled.

"We traded film (Tuesday) afternoon," Wells said. "So this was definitely short notice, but we really needed a game. Ozark is a quality opponent, and I think this will be a good matchup. We wanted the opportunity to play this game because we're not sure how many more opportunities we will get this season.

Harrison (2-1) hasn't played since its 34-14 loss on Sept. 11 to Siloam Springs. That meant the Goblins would have gone 3 weeks without a game had they not picked Ozark as a replacement opponent for Farmington.

"It took us a couple days to bounce back from that loss, and Siloam is a good football team," Wells said. "But I thought we started to bounce back last Wednesday. We want to get the taste of that loss out of our mouths. We were hoping to do that as we prepared for conference play, but that isn't happening. Now we get ready for Ozark."

The Goblins will be without sophomore linebacker Alex Mills for the rest of the season. Wells said he had to make adjustments to account for the loss of Mills, who had 15 tackles in Harrison's win over Mountain Home, and said quarterback Cole Keylon may see more action on defense.

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

Greenland

Dennis turning heads

Pirates coach Lee Larkan said Jett Dennis came into this season with something to prove.

The senior running back didn't make all-state a year ago despite rushing for more than 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns.

"I think he felt like he had something to prove," Larkan said. "He's out to prove he's one of the best backs in 3A. He's been very good. He's a great football player."

Dennis has already rushed for 562 yards and four TDs through three games. That includes 259 yards rushing and 70 receiving in last week's win over Class 4A Berryville.

But Larkan says the Pirates (2-1) still haven't put together a complete game, heading into this week's 3A-1 Conference opener against Charleston.

"Offensively we got a little better Friday night," Larkan said. "Defensively, we were not very good. We were playing a team that runs some option and we did a poor job reading our keys. We jumped out 28-7 and I think we thought it was over. We had kind of an emotional letdown."

Larkan said his team must give more consistent effort against Charleston.

"Their kids play really hard," Larkan said. "That's Charleston tradition. We like to think we play hard. But we're gonna have to play a little harder. I think it ought to be a really good football game."

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

Lamar

Warriors use bye week wisely

Lamar put its off week to good use following a one-point loss to Gentry and the result was an easy victory over Carlisle.

Brady James rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns as the Warriors exploded past Carlisle 54-18. The win came two weeks after Gentry rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat Lamar 28-27.

"We worked on some things during our bye week and clicked pretty well against Carlisle," Lamar coach Josh Jones said. "We came out with a lot more energy."

Lamar (2-1) is now better prepared to face Pottsville (2-2) tonight in its 4A-4 Conference opener at home. The Apache are led by quarterback Konnor Carpenter, receiver Elijah Bradley and Kaleb Metcalf, a sophomore who rushed for nearly 200 yards in a 21-14 loss to Charleston on Sept. 11.

"(Bradley) is a legit receiver and they've got a quarterback, Konnor Carpenter, who can sling it," Jones said.

Jones is pleased with the progress of his quarterback, Landon Harrison, who is developing into a dual threat as a junior. Harrison has thrown for 416 yards and six touchdowns while adding 231 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

"(Harrison) played last year as a sophomore and he looked like a sophomore," Jones said. "But he's made a big leap this year as a junior."

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick