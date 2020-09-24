Protesters gather in downtown Little Rock

A group of about 100 protesters gathered at MacArthur Park in Little Rock to protest racial injustice.

The protest follows the Wednesday grand jury decision in Louisville, Ky., to only charge one officer with a crime in the raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was killed during a police raid at her residence on March 13. No officers were charged in her shooting death.

Little Rock police issued a statement on Twitter about the protest and that roads may be blocked as a result.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Uns85_8WSs]

"A Public Protest is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday September 24, 2020 at McArthur Park," the department said on Twitter. The event could impact traffic conditions. Police personnel will be on site to help facilitate the safety of the demonstrators and the public."

The group plans to march from the park to the Governor's Mansion.