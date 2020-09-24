Rays top Mets, claim first division title in 10 years

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, celebrates his home run with third base coach Dusty Wathan during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. This was Harper's second homer of the night. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NEW YORK -- Confetti instead of champagne. Silly string instead of beer.

The Tampa Bay Rays, long accustomed to doing more with less, figured out a way to maximize the division-clinching celebration they were allowed to enjoy during a 2020 season shortened by the coronavirus.

Randy Arozarena homered twice and the Rays clinched their first American League East title in 10 years Wednesday night with an 8-5 victory over the New York Mets.

"I'm completely dry right now, which I'm not a huge fan of," center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, the longest-tenured Rays player, said with a grin. "But you have to adapt to what we're asked of."

With teams instructed to celebrate in a muted and socially distant style, the Rays went old school -- or maybe elementary school -- with their clinching party.

The team filed slowly onto the field after Nick Anderson fanned Andres Gimenez for the final out. A couple of players shot off canisters filled with confetti that eventually dotted the grass and dirt at Citi Field. Hugs and handshakes were exchanged before the Rays doused one another with silly string and lit some cigars in the visiting clubhouse.

"We're little kids trapped in grown men's bodies," Kiermaier said.

Joey Wendle and Brandon Lowe also went deep for the Rays to back Tyler Glasnow's six solid innings. Tampa Bay will be home at quirky Tropicana Field for a best-of-three first-round playoff series beginning next Tuesday.

ANGELS 5, PADRES 2 San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger was suddenly pulled after a perfect first inning on 12 pitches, including striking out Mike Trout and David Fletcher. But rookie Adrian Morejon came out to start the second. Morejon (2-2) allowed a tying, two-run home run to Shohei Ohtani and home runs to Justin Upton and Anthony Bemboom.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, RANGERS 3 Rookie Wyatt Mathisen hit his first two career home runs in leading host Arizona.

ROYALS 12, CARDINALS 3 Salvador Perez and Franchy Cordero hit two home runs and drove in five runs apiece for host Kansas City.

ATHLETICS 6, DODGERS 4 Ramon Laureano hit a two-run home run, his sixth home run of the season, in the top of the ninth inning to lead visiting Oakland over Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 9, MARLINS 4 Dansby Swanson hit a three-run home run and host Atlanta cruised to its third consecutive win over Miami.

PHILLIES 12, NATIONALS 3 Bryce Harper homered twice against his former team, helping visiting Philadelphia beat Washington.

PIRATES 2, CUBS 1 Adam Frazier and Ke'Bryan Hayes led off the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back home runs off Kyle Hendricks, giving Pittsburgh all the offense it needed.

REDS 6, BREWERS 1 Joey Votto homered for his first hit this season against Milwaukee, Trevor Bauer dominated on short rest, and host Cincinnati won a pivotal series for playoff contention.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 14, YANKEES 1 Gary Sanchez made two of his team's season-high four errors and Toronto beat New York.

INDIANS 3, WHITE SOX 2 Shane Bieber lowered his ERA to 1.63 in his final regular-season start, the lowest in the American League since Luis Tiant's 1.60 for Cleveland in 1968, and Jordan Luplow hit a game-ending home run that gave the host Indians a victory.

MARINERS 3, ASTROS 2 Nick Margevicius (2-3) tossed six shutout innings, Ty France drove in a pair of runs and host Seattle kept its slim postseason hopes alive with a victory over Houston.

RED SOX 9, ORIOLES 1 Nathan Eovaldi struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Rafael Devers hit a three-run double that capped a six-run third and the Boston Red Sox beat Baltimore.

TWINS 7, TIGERS 6 Jake Cave hit a pair of home runs, Kenta Maeda (6-1) finished off his regular season with another strong start and Minnesota beat Detroit.

