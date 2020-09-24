Scrappers rebound from loss

Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich and the Scrappers open 4A-7 Conference play Friday by hosting Arkadelphia. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

A season-opening loss to one of Texas' best teams didn't deter Nashville.

The Scrappers, who were blown out by Pleasant Grove from Texarkana, Texas, 55-14 on Aug. 28 at Scrapper Stadium, have rebounded by routing Hope 42-20 on Sept. 4 and De Queen 48-6 on Sept. 11 before taking last week off.

Scrappers Coach Mike Volarvich was pleased with how his team responded from the loss to Pleasant Grove, the 2019 Texas Class 4A Division II state champion.

"It's a different animal when you play PG [Pleasant Grove]," Volarvich said. "But I was very happy with our two wins. We played two good football games."

Nashville is preparing to enter 4A-7 Conference play Friday by hosting 3-0 Arkadelphia.

With J.R. Eldridge going to North Little Rock after nine seasons, Arkadelphia now is led by former Searcy assistant Trey Schucker. The Badgers have been led by quarterback Braeden Thomas and running back Jaishon Davis, both juniors.

"Coach Eldridge did a good job of building the program back up," Volarvich said. "Now, Coach Schucker takes over, and he has them 3-0 at this point. We will have our hands full."

Senior quarterback Ty Gordon has passed for 410 yards with 5 touchdowns and an interception to lead Nashville. Running back Keyshawn Stewart, also a senior, has 199 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"Ty has been very accurate," Volarvich said. "Keyshawn is a staple in our backfield."

Since arriving at Nashville in 2015, Volarvich is 4-1 against Arkadelphia, including a 22-21 victory last season at Arkadelphia that led to a three-way tie for the 4A-7 Conference championship with the Scrappers, Badgers and Joe T. Robinson.

"They've been close games," Volarvich said. "Every year except one has been competitive [2016, when Nashville won 71-40]. We've been fortunate to be 4-1 against Arkadelphia."

PIGGOTT

Harrell out

Piggott announced Wednesday that Coach Michael Harrell was reassigned to teaching duties at the high school.

Harrell was 34-30 at Piggott since 2014. He had not coached the past two games for the Mohawks, Superintendent Barry DeHart said.

According to a statement released by Piggott on Wednesday, Harrell was also relieved of his duties as the school's athletic director. DeHart said Harrell had taught physical education at Piggott, but that his new teaching role was to be determined.

It has been an emotional football season for Piggott.

Junior lineman Hunter Midkiff collapsed at practice Aug. 10 from a heatstroke and died Aug. 15 at Children's Hospital in Memphis after suffering complications from liver transplant surgery.

When asked whether Harrell's reassignment was related to Midkiff's death, DeHart said it was not.

"It has absolutely nothing to do with the death of Hunter Midkiff," DeHart said. "It's a totally separate issue."

Midkiff, 16, started for the Mohawks as a sophomore. His No. 56 is painted at midfield at Piggott's Parker Field, and teams in the 3A-3 Conference are wearing Midkiff's initials on their helmets.

DeHart would not elaborate further other than to say the district is investigating a personnel matter that had taken place within "the last week and a half to two weeks."

Assistant coach Don Simmons, formerly the head coach at Greene County Tech from 2014-17, is Piggott's interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

"We're in good hands with him," DeHart said.

Piggott (2-1) opens its 3A-3 Conference schedule Friday against Manila.

CLARENDON

Big test arrives

Clarendon Coach Dusty Meek has familiarized himself with the Lions' opponent Friday, defending Class 2A state champion Fordyce.

"They're pretty dang good," Meek said. "They're ranked No. 1 for a reason."

The Lions host Fordyce, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's No. 1 team in Class 2A, in a nonconference game Friday at Rush Harding Field in Clarendon.

Fordyce (3-0), led by the senior duo of quarterback Jaheim Brown and wide receiver Ja'Quez Cross, is averaging 38 points per game with victories over Class 3A Rison and Camden Harmony Grove, and Class 4A Monticello.

Clarendon is also 3-0 and is led by junior wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, who has received a scholarship offer from the University of Arkansas. McAdoo has five touchdown receptions and two rushing scores this season.

"He's an excellent athlete," Meek said. "He's got a high football IQ. He does everything on offense."

Meek said Clarendon needed another home game for the 2020 season, preferably in September because the Lions will be on the road for most of October. After an open week next week, the Lions will be at England on Oct. 9, at Hazen on Oct. 16 and at Carlisle on Oct. 23.

That home vacancy was filled by a tradition-rich Redbugs program that Meek said his squad is excited to face.

"We see this is an opportunity to gauge where we're at," Meek said. "We want to be on that level."

BROOKLAND

New territory

Brookland will play its first game in the 5A-East Conference on Friday.

The Bearcats moved up from Class 4A for the 2020-22 Arkansas Activities Association classification cycle after playing in the 4A-3 Conference.

First-year Coach Eric Munoz, who was hired in the offseason from 5A-East member Valley View, likened the Bearcats' nonconference schedule -- former 4A-3A rivals Gosnell, Jonesboro Westside and Rivercrest -- to what the 5A-East represents. That's something Munoz preached to his players over the past three games as they prepared for conference play.

"We played some good teams in 4A," Munoz said. "You see a lot of athletes. There's a lot of big teams and more athleticism in the 5A-East. Our kids will expect to see more kids on the other sideline, but I told them it doesn't matter."

Brookland has 56 players in its program, Munoz said. He hopes to get that number into the 70s for the 2021 season.

The Bearcats host Wynne on Friday at Jordan's Stadium in Brookland, and they'll have to face a triple-option offense that is averaging 31.3 points per game and is led by senior quarterback Marterius Ross.

Stopping the triple option is crucial for the Bearcats, Munoz said.

"They have to do their job," he said. "We have to stop the run, and we have to run the football. If we don't get stops, it's going to be a long night."

Munoz wants Brookland to be able to compete every Friday night in the 5A-East, which also features Batesville, Valley View and Nettleton, among other teams.

"I've told our kids, if you can compete for four quarters and if we do what we're supposed to do, we'll have a chance to win some games," Munoz said.

ROGERS

Mounties cancel 2 games

Rogers canceled two 7A-West Conference football games against Fort Smith Southside and Fayetteville after a player tested positive for covid-19, Rogers Athletic Director Keith Kilgore said.

District personnel were notified Tuesday night by coaches that a player had tested positive for covid-19, Kilgore said.

The Mounties (3-0) were scheduled to host Fort Smith Southside on Friday and Fayetteville on Oct. 2. Those games, per Arkansas Activities Association guidelines, will be considered no contests.

A few Rogers players were sidelined in last week's 43-14 win at Springfield (Mo.) Central because of quarantine, but some of those will be back by the end of this week, Kilgore said.

"It was a hard decision, but it was the right decision," he said. "There's no doubt it's going to be a long two weeks, but it's all about protecting our students and our staff. It's the current dilemma we're facing. I know our coaching staff and kids will do what it takes and be prepared for the opportunity to get back on the field."

Fort Smith Southside (1-2) now will travel to Texarkana to play a nonconference game Friday.

Michael Beaumont, athletic director for Fort Smith Southside, said the school moved quickly to secure a chance to compete Friday.

"Yes, it's three-and-a-half hours away, but we're playing and we're excited," Beaumont said. "The most important thing is we wanted a chance for our kids to play."

-- Paul Boyd