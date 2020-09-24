MUSIC MADNESS: 'Soulful' Randall Shreve to play live

Fayetteville singer-songwriter Randall Shreve, with special guest Townsend, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, as the club reopens its main stage for the second time in months. Advance tickets for table seating, ranging from $20 to $60, are on sale at stickyz.com. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Shreve plays multiple instruments and is said to give his audience a "spiritual experience" with "soulful vocals and moving melodies."

◼️ Joey Fanstar will host an open-mic night at 6:30 p.m. today, and Rikki D & Soul will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room, on the parking lot at 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ Jerrod Mounce will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at W XYZ Bar in the Aloft Little Rock West boutique hotel. The Wangz N Thangz will be at the venue from 7-10 p.m. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.

◼️ Percussionists of all levels and skills are invited to a Drum Circle on Saturdays, continuing through Oct. 11, at Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St., in Little Rock. Searcy Ewell will facilitate. Donations are encouraged, masks are required and physical distancing will be practiced. Drums, chairs and hand sanitizer will be supplied. No musical experience is needed.

LIVE IN HOT SPRINGS

KK & The Reverend Blues Revival will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free.

◼️ John Calvin Brewer will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

◼️ The Spa City Youngbloods will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the 420eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free.

CONWAY

Sam Allbright will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at King's Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is free.

STAY TUNED

Justin Moore will close out Baxter County's free summer concert series with a live show at 6 p.m. Saturday in Hickory Park, 446 S. Hickory St., Mountain Home.

The state Department of Health has reviewed and accepted the city's plan for the show. Those attending are advised to bring masks or face coverings for use when physical distancing is not possible. Physical distancing of 6 feet between people or a family group is required. Any lines at food services or entrances will be clearly marked as a visual cue for physical distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue.

A resident of Poyen, Moore is celebrating the success of "Why We Drink," his ninth No. 1 single; his latest album, "Live at the Ryman," will be sold as a CD or LP record at Walmart stores. Moore also has a podcast.

◼️ Joshua Asante has released a new single, "Tell My Mama I'm Back," available on record and as a digital download. The song was released on Asante's own label, Quiet Contender. Asante is also the lead singer of Central Arkansas bands Amasa Hines and Velvet Kente.

◼️ Richard Thompson's Live From London continues a series of livestream performances that he began Sept. 13 with a performance of his new EP, "Bloody Noses." The next one by our favorite British singer-songwriter-guitarist begins with a virtual meet and greet at 2 p.m. Sunday, followed by the livestream of "Fairport Theme: Full House" at 4 p.m. Sunday; with the final show, devoted to fan requests, on Oct. 11. Tickets to each show start at $20; see boxoffice.mandolin.com.

◼️ Singer-songwriter Max Gomez will perform "Songs of September" at 3 p.m. Sunday on Facebook.

◼️ Eureka Springs' City Auditorium has hosted many memorable concerts, and these days the intimate, yet empty space, is offering virtual shows on YouTube. To find them, visit theaud.org and click on the big Live at The Aud logo on the page. Some of the performers include singer-songwriter-guitarist Steve Jones, guitarist Tim Hillwood and singer-songwriter Kurt Hunter.

◼️ Sierra Hull, Connie Smith and Marty Stuart will perform live at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Ole Opry on the Circle network, available on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, DISH and with an antenna on Channel 11.5.

◼️ Bob Dylan's "Theme Time Radio Hour" is back and can be heard at various times on Sirius XM's Deep Tracks Channel 27. From 2006 to 2009, Dylan produced 100 episodes of the shows, with each devoted to unique themes, including dogs, money, the devil and drinking.

WATCH THIS

Farm Aid, which will be held virtually from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday on AXS TV and Sirius XM radio, will feature performances by Willie Nelson and The Boys, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Black Pumas, Bonnie Raitt and Boz Scaggs, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell with Charlie Sexton, Jack Johnson, Jamey Johnson, Jon Batiste, Kelsey Waldon, Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Norah Jones, Particle Kid, The Record Company, Valerie June and The War and Treaty. AXS is available on AT&T TV; AT&T U-Verse Channel 1106; DIRECTV Channel 340; DISH Channel 167; Philo and Sling.

◼️ From Pastemagazine.com, which has a list of the 35 best documentaries now available, we find "Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story" by Martin Scorsese, a 2019 release that's 142 minutes in length. Reviewer Tim Grierson writes that the film is "... overlong but also overpowering, inconclusive yet undeniably stirring. It left me exhausted, but I kinda want to see it again."

And having seen Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue in Fort Worth back then, I will be watching it.