Springdale police investigate shooting

SPRINGDALE — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Officers went to 916 Powell St., Apt. 103, after a 911 call at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday reporting a shooting, according to a press release from the Springdale Police Department.

Officers found Devon Harvey, 27, had been shot in the leg and the upper torso. The officers were told a suspect had left. The officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived, and Harvey was taken to a local hospital.

No other information was immediately available, according to the press release, and the incident is under investigation.