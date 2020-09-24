Springdale police investigate shooting

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
SPRINGDALE — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Officers went to 916 Powell St., Apt. 103, after a 911 call at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday reporting a shooting, according to a press release from the Springdale Police Department.
Officers found Devon Harvey, 27, had been shot in the leg and the upper torso. The officers were told a suspect had left. The officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived, and Harvey was taken to a local hospital.
No other information was immediately available, according to the press release, and the incident is under investigation.
