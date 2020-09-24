State sees 1,086 new virus cases; highest single-day jump in almost 2 weeks

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Thursday by 1,086, the largest one-day increase in almost two weeks.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 17, to 1,246.

The increase in cases included 1,030 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 56 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

“Today’s report of 1,030 new PCR positive COVID-19 cases serves as a caution to everyone who is out and about engaging in work, school, and recreation," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"We need to take responsibility, and we need to support the need for isolation or quarantine when required. We have limited tools to stop the spread, and our self-isolation when needed and our social distancing will be successful if we all do our part.”

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 11, to 457.

Those patients included 97 who were on ventilators, up from 90 a day earlier.

All 17 deaths added to the official count were of confirmed cases, bringing the count of deaths among such cases to 1,097. The state's count of virus deaths also includes 149 that were among probable cases.

Despite the different classifications, the Health Department has said it treats confirmed and probable cases the same for the purposes of its contact-tracing efforts.

The increase in confirmed or probable cases was the largest since the record 1,180 that were added on Sept. 11.

