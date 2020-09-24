Suspect in string of early morning burglaries arrested

SILOAM SPRINGS — A Siloam Springs man was taken into custody on Sept. 17 for allegedly committing a string of burglaries throughout the early morning hours on East Main Street, according to a news release from Capt. Derek Spicer of the Police Department.

Donald Mouse Jr., 19, was arrested in connection with five counts of breaking or entering, five counts of criminal mischief, felony theft of property and possession of a controlled substance, the release states.

Police are also looking into whether Mouse was involved in the robberies at the Dollar General on Hico Street on Aug. 18, the robbery at James Butts Baseball Complex on Aug. 30 and the Phillips 66 on Sept. 12, Spicer said. During the night of Sept. 17, Mouse allegedly broke into Main Street Auto on East Main Street and stole quite a few tools, an air compressor, and a pressure washer as well as breaking into several other vehicles along East Main Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police found the stolen items on Sept. 17 at an apartment on Twin Springs Street where Mouse was staying, along with a .40 caliber hand gun and a nine millimeter handgun, the affidavit states.

Mouse was also charged with allegedly committing robbery and battery in the third degree on Sept. 14, when Mouse allegedly threw rocks at a homeless person and stole his bicycle, Spicer said. There are also charges pending for aggravated robbery; aggravated assault and theft of property, Spicer said.

On Tuesday, Mouse was being held in the Benton County Jail with a $50,000 bond, according Benton County Jail staff.

