This date in baseball

Sept. 24

1940 Jimmie Foxx of the Boston Red Sox hit his 500th career home run off Philadelphia's George Caster in the first game of a doubleheader at Shibe Park. Foxx's home run came in the sixth inning after Ted Williams homered. Joe Cronin followed with a home run and, later in the inning, Jim Tabor also hit a home run. The four home runs in the inning were a first in the American League.

1969 The New York Mets clinched the National League East Division title, with Gary Gentry pitching a four-hitter in a 6-0 victory over St. Louis.

1974 Detroit's Al Kaline doubled down the right-field line off Dave McNally of Baltimore for his 3,000th career hit. The Orioles beat the Tigers 5-4 at Memorial Stadium.

1984 Rick Sutcliffe threw a two-hitter and led the Chicago Cubs to their first league title since 1945 with a 4-1 victory over Pittsburgh.

1988 Dave Stieb of the Toronto Blue Jays, one strike away from a no-hitter, gave up a bad-hop single to Julio Franco. Stieb settled for a 1-0 one-hit victory over Cleveland.

1992 Dave Winfield, 40, of the Toronto Blue Jays became the oldest player to drive in 100 runs. Winfield drove in four runs with a home run and a two-run double in an 8-2 victory over Baltimore.

1993 The Colorado Rockies set an NL record for victories by an expansion team with their 65th victory of the season. Colorado beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-2, surpassing the 64 victories by the Houston Colt .45s in 1962.

1998 Tom Gordon set a major league record for most consecutive saves with his 42nd to preserve Boston's 9-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

2004 The Atlanta Braves clinched their 13th consecutive division title, winning the NL East with an 8-7 victory over the Florida Marlins. The Braves' record streak of division championships began with the 1991 NL West title and excludes the 1994 strike-shortened season.

2006 Trevor Hoffman became baseball's career saves leader, earning No. 479 to pass Lee Smith and help NL West-leading San Diego beat Pittsburgh 2-1. It was his NL-leading 43rd save in 48 chances. Smith piled up 478 saves from 1980-1997.

2006 David Ortiz hit his 53rd home run and 32nd on the road in Boston's 13-4 loss to Toronto. The blast tied Babe Ruth for most home runs on the road in AL history.

2008 Francisco Rodriguez worked the ninth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners to end the season with a major league record 62 saves.

2009 Los Angeles beat Washington 7-6 to hand the Nationals their 100th loss of the season. The Nationals, who were 59-102 last season, are the first NL franchise to lose 100 games in consecutive seasons since the San Diego Padres, who dropped 102 in both 1973 and 1974.

2013 Cardinals rookie Michael Wacha lost his no-hit bid on Ryan Zimmerman's infield single with two outs in the ninth inning, and St. Louis beat the Washington Nationals 2-0. Making his ninth career start, Wacha became the third pitcher this season to have a no-hit bid broken up with one out to go. Wacha was pulled after Zimmerman's hit and Trevor Rosenthal got Jayson Werth to ground out for the win.

2014 The New York Yankees were eliminated from postseason contention after losing to the AL East champion Orioles 9-5. The Yankees missed the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 1992 and 1993.

2015 Pedro Alvarez hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning, and Pittsburgh earned their 10,000th victory since joining the National League. Starling Marte collected four singles in the 4-0 win over Colorado. He finished 13 for 20 in the four-game sweep.

