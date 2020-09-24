Walnut Ridge man arrested on child porn charge

A Walnut Ridge man was arrested Wednesday in connection to two videos of child pornography uploaded to the internet.

David Smith, 45, faces one count of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

Jonesboro police began investigating after the department received information from state police about two child pornography videos uploaded in June and July, according to a probable cause affidavit.

They showed young girls, one estimated to be 5-7 years old and one estimated to be 3-4 years old, being sexually assaulted.

Investigation of the account and IP address linked the videos to Smith.

He was arrested Wednesday and remained in the Craighead County jail as of Thursday afternoon on $100,000 bond.