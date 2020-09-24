Wolves postpone 2nd game this year

New week, same problem for Arkansas State University.

For the second consecutive week, the Red Wolves have postponed their home opener because of coronavirus concerns. Last week, it was against the University of Central Arkansas. This week, it's a Saturday game against Tulsa.

And the issue hasn't changed.

In both instances, ASU has been unable to safely field a team because a single position group has been particularly hit hard.

ASU Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said Wednesday that it's a different position group affected this week. It's unclear which position groups have been affected, or how many players and staff members have tested positive on the team.

Mohajir did say the number of players who would have been available this week actually outnumbered those who played in ASU's victory over Kansas State on Sept. 12, when the Red Wolves had nine starters and 15 players on their depth chart out.

"We had a lot of healthy people who could have played this week," Mohajir said. "We took our tests Monday and had some positives, plus we had some kids who were still symptomatic. It was a combination of tests positive, young people that were still feeling symptomatic that didn't really need to be working out, and some new symptoms came up for people who tested negative. It kind of decimated one position group.

"We didn't feel like based on the evaluation and the thorough review that we were going to know until Saturday whether we were going to have players back at this position group or if they were going to be acclimated to safely play."

Mohajir said ASU hopes to reschedule the game with Tulsa for Oct. 10, which would move the UCA game to Dec. 5. This would allow ASU to keep its 12-game schedule and is the only feasible option to retain UCA and Tulsa this season.

UCA Athletic Director Brad Teague said while the Bears would be disappointed to disrupt their schedule again, they "understand the strange nature of this year and are willing to help our sister institution and can play on Dec. 5 if necessary."

The decision to postpone both games has been relatively easy, ASU Coach Blake Anderson said. Especially with the belief that they will be able to reschedule both.

"Guys want to play. We want to play. But we have to temper that with being smart and being safe," Anderson said. "Ultimately, you have to put the kids' safety first, and I appreciate the fact that we've got people in charge that are willing to do that and really think about the kids' safety before anything else."

Arkansas State and Tulsa weren't the only programs to announce postponements this weekend, with Houston-North Texas and South Florida-Florida Atlantic also deciding Wednesday to move their games.

Anderson said this isn't just an Arkansas State problem. And while it's become increasingly frustrating, he's proud of the way his team has handled it.

"I think we've all learned how to make adjustments. I think how we're doing life right now is a big adjustment. But I think what we've learned is the guys are taking it seriously and doing everything that they can to keep each other safe and healthy," Anderson said. "There's so much that's out of your control. Not only do you not know what's going to happen with your roster itself and who's going to be compromised, but then you're dealing with another team and you really don't have a lot of insight as to how things are going there."

Anderson also understands these sorts of things are going continue, and it's how well his players and staff respond to these situations that will define his football team.

"You can't worry about what you didn't get to do," Anderson said. "The ability to have played two games and have gotten a big win against K-State -- the ability to kind of look at our roster and foresee, 'This guy is going to be back on this day' and knowing that we're going to get through this, it makes you appreciate that we're still getting to play. And that as tough as this is at times, we've still got a lot of football left.

"And that's part of football anyways -- overcoming adversity and being flexible and guys being resilient. The attitude of the team has been great."

Arkansas State practiced Wednesday and intends on practicing the rest of the week, Anderson said. For now, the Red Wolves will prepare for their first Sun Belt game of the season at Coastal Carolina on Oct. 3.

Anderson hopes fans who are disappointed the home opener was delayed a second time understand the reasoning behind the decisions.

"Be patient with us. These guys are working hard, and we did what was right. This was the right decision for now," he said. "But it won't be that long, and we will be back here in the stadium with our home crowd and everybody will be ready and excited when that time comes.

"But the right decision was made here. It is the safest and in the best interest of the kids' health, and that's what we all want. We all want to make sure the kids' safety comes first."

At a glance

ARKANSAS STATE (1-1)

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All times Central

DATEOPPONENTTIME/RESULT

Sept. 5at MemphisL, 37-24

Sept. 12at Kansas StateW, 35-31

Sept. 26Tulsappd.

Oct. 3at Coastal Carolina*11 a.m.

Oct. 10Central ArkansasTBA

Oct. 15Georgia State*6:30 p.m.

Oct. 22at Appalachian St.*6:30 p.m.

Oct. 31Troy*TBA

Nov. 7at La.-Lafayette*TBA

Nov. 14La.-Monroe*TBA

Nov. 21at Texas State*TBA

Nov. 28South Alabama*TBA

*Sun Belt game