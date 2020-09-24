Youthful Herro has Heat up 3-1

Miami’s Tyler Herro (right) looks to pass around Boston’s Daniel Theis during the Heat’s 112-109 victory over the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night. Herro came off the bench to lead all scorers with 37 points. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The youngest player on the floor helped the Miami Heat move a game away from the NBA Finals.

Tyler Herro -- still just 20 years old -- scored a Heat rookie-record 37 points, Jimmy Butler had 24 and Miami beat the Boston Celtics 112-109 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Goran Dragic added 22, and Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 12 rebounds to help the Heat take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. They can close it out Friday night in Game 5.

Jayson Tatum scored all 28 of his points in the second half for the Celtics. They erased a double-digit deficit to take a one-point lead in the fourth -- then saw the Heat run away again. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points, Kemba Walker added 20, Gordon Hayward had 14, and Marcus Smart finished with 10 points and 11 assists.

Brown's three-pointer with 16 seconds left cut Miami's lead to 107-104. Herro went to the line 2.1 seconds later and coolly swished a pair, stretching the lead back to five. The Celtics got within two points twice, but Butler made a free throw with 1.1 seconds remaining, and Boston -- out of timeouts -- never got a desperation shot off.

Herro made 14 of 21 shots from the floor, 5 for 10 from three-point range and became just the second 20-year-old in NBA playoff history to score at least 37 points in a game. The other: Magic Johnson, who had 42 in Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals for the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I feel good about it," Herro said. "There's a lot of work to be done still. We're up 3-1."

Herro had five consecutive points in the fourth to help push what was a one-point lead back out to 91-85; his three-pointer with 4:09 left made it 98-90; and he struck again with 56 seconds left when he took a pass from Butler for a layup and a nine-point edge.

Theis scored with 8:44 left to put Boston up 85-84, the Celtics' first lead since 25-24 with 11:19 left in the second quarter.

Tatum missed his first seven shots before getting a three-pointer to fall midway through the third and cutting Miami's lead to 60-53.

The Heat could have been up by much more at that point. Butler had a basket waved off about a minute earlier because he committed an offensive foul, and on the next Miami possession the Heat missed four shots -- three from three-point range, then another try at the rim.

It was part of what was a 3 of 17 slump by the Heat, going back to the second quarter.

The Celtics shot exactly 8 of 20 in each of the first two quarters and that, combined with 11 turnovers, helped the Heat go into the break with a 50-44 lead.

But Tatum's first basket started what became a 6-for-7 finish to the third quarter for him, and he had 16 of Boston's 32 points in that period as the Celtics were within 77-76 going into the fourth.

BOSTON (109)

Brown 8-14 1-2 21, Tatum 10-22 4-4 28, Theis 4-5 0-0 8, Smart 3-12 3-4 10, Walker 6-14 5-6 20, Hayward 4-9 4-4 14, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 2-4 0-1 4, Wanamaker 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 39-82 17-21 109.

MIAMI (112)

Butler 8-20 8-9 24, Crowder 1-9 0-0 3, Adebayo 7-11 6-8 20, Dragic 8-21 3-3 22, Robinson 0-5 3-3 3, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 1-4 0-0 3, Herro 14-21 4-4 37. Totals 39-91 24-27 112.

Boston23213233--109

Miami24262735--112

3-Point Goals--Boston 14-40 (Brown 4-7, Tatum 4-11, Walker 3-8, Hayward 2-6, Smart 1-8), Miami 10-37 (Herro 5-10, Dragic 3-9, Iguodala 1-4, Crowder 1-7, Butler 0-2, Robinson 0-4). Fouled Out--Boston 1 (Smart), Miami None. Rebounds--Boston 46 (Brown, Tatum, Theis 9), Miami 40 (Adebayo 12). Assists--Boston 28 (Smart 11), Miami 20 (Adebayo 4). Total Fouls--Boston 24, Miami 20.

At a glance

NBA CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

All games at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

All times Central

EASTERN CONFERENCE

MIAMI 3, BOSTON 1

SEPT. 15 Miami 117, Boston 114, OT

THURSDAY Miami 106 Boston 101

SATURDAY Boston 117, Miami 106

WEDNESDAY Miami 112, Boston 109

FRIDAY Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

X-SEPT. 27 Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.

X-SEPT. 29 Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

LA LAKERS 2, DENVER 1

FRIDAY LA Lakers 126, Denver 114

SUNDAY LA Lakers 105, Denver 103

TUESDAY Denver 114, LA Lakers 106

TODAY LA Lakers vs. Denver, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY Denver vs. LA Lakers, 8 p.m.

X-SEPT. 28 LA Lakers vs. Denver, TBD

X-SEPT. 30 Denver vs. LA Lakers, TBD