Arkansas Symphony moves annual gala online; ‘American Idol’ winner Kris Allen to headline

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's annual Opus Gala has moved to November and will take place online, co-chairs Melissa and Martin Thoma have announced.

The virtual “Opus 36 Musical Spectacular” will kick off at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 via Zoom. "American Idol" winner Kris Allen, an Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra alumnus, will perform according to a news release from the orchestra.

Tickets start at $500 — visit arkansassymphony.org/opustickets or email lcosio@arkansassymphony.org — and include a basket of "Opus-ready" wine, cocktail makings and shelf-stable food pairings delivered to ticket-holders’ homes.

Performers will also include members of the Arkansas Symphony and the youth orchestra, as well as "national guest artists," including New York musical theater professionals Traci Bair and America's Sweethearts, the release states. There will be periodic breakout rooms where patrons can socialize exclusively with their “tables.” Live and silent auctions will also take place. The ASO Jazz Quartet will play for a dance after-party.

The annual Opus event raises approximately 10% of the orchestra’s annual revenue, according to the release.