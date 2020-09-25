Sections
Arrest made in Springdale shooting

by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 5:17 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Shoderick Willis

SPRINGDALE — A Magnolia man who was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on other charges has been arrested in connection with a shooting reported Wednesday in Springdale.

According to a press release from the Springdale Police Department, Shoderick Willis, 28, of 919 Calhoun St. in Magnolia was arrested Thursday by the Johnson Police department. Records from the Washington County Detention Center showed Willis was arrested in connection with possession of a defaced firearm.

Springdale police said officers were called to a reported shooting around 1:44 p.m on Wednesday at 916 Powell St., Apt. 103. Officers found that 27-year-old Devon Harvey had been shot in the leg and in the upper torso. Harvey was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A description of a suspect in the shooting was given to police and during their investigation, the press release states, it was learned that a man matching that description had been booked into the Detention Center at 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The man was driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Equinox matching the description witnesses gave police from the shooting and was in possession of a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting. Police said they presented a photo lineup to witnesses to the shooting and Willis was identified as the suspect.

Willis is now being held in the Washington County Detention Center in connection with battery related to the Springdale shooting.

