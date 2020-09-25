Canceled games
Conference play begins tonight for most of the state's high school football teams, but there are 15 games that have been affected by the coronavirus as of Thursday. The canceled games are considered a "no-contest."
CLASS 7A
Bentonville West at Fayetteville
Conway at LR Southwest
FS Southside at Rogers
CLASS 6A
Jonesboro at El Dorado
LR Parkview at Greenwood
CLASS 5A
Harrison at Farmington
Texarkana at Magnolia
CLASS 4A
Blytheville at Cave City
Warren at Crossett
Ozark at Dardanelle
Hamburg at DeWitt
Arkadelphia at Nashville
CLASS 3A
Fouke at Centerpoint
Lincoln at Hackett
Horatio at Prescott
NOTE Little Rock Southwest also canceled its Oct. 2 game against Cabot.
