Today at 2:42 a.m.

Canceled games

Conference play begins tonight for most of the state's high school football teams, but there are 15 games that have been affected by the coronavirus as of Thursday. The canceled games are considered a "no-contest."

CLASS 7A

Bentonville West at Fayetteville

Conway at LR Southwest

FS Southside at Rogers

CLASS 6A

Jonesboro at El Dorado

LR Parkview at Greenwood

CLASS 5A

Harrison at Farmington

Texarkana at Magnolia

CLASS 4A

Blytheville at Cave City

Warren at Crossett

Ozark at Dardanelle

Hamburg at DeWitt

Arkadelphia at Nashville

CLASS 3A

Fouke at Centerpoint

Lincoln at Hackett

Horatio at Prescott

NOTE Little Rock Southwest also canceled its Oct. 2 game against Cabot.

