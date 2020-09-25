Sections
Danville police ID homicide victim; fight led to slaying, authorities say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:22 a.m.
Danville police identified the victim of a Tuesday homicide as 33-year-old Jose Medel-Hernandez.

Officers found Medel-Hernandez, of Danville, unresponsive around 5:20 p.m. lying in the middle of Arkansas 10, police said in a news release.

He suffered cuts in his throat and stab wounds, Yell County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore said. Police began performing CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned a fight preceded Medel-Hernandez’s death, the release states, and developed Carlos Lopez-Pacheco as a suspect.

Lopez-Pacheco was arrested Wednesday and faces a preliminary charge of first-degree murder, Moore said.

The release said Medel-Hernandez is survived by his mother, brother, three sisters and two children: an 11 year-old daughter and a 9 year-old son.

