Davis, Lakers use fast start, outlast Nuggets for 3-1 lead

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) and LeBron James (23) shake hands in the final moments of their 114-108 win over the Denver Nuggets in an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The Los Angeles Lakers are a victory away from returning to the NBA Finals -- and only another comeback from 3-1 down by the Denver Nuggets can stop them.

Anthony Davis scored 34 points, LeBron James had 26 and the Lakers beat the Nuggets 114-108 on Thursday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

"We played great down the stretch, we played great overall," Davis said. "Still some things that we can fix if we want to put this thing away."

Davis got the Lakers off to a fast start with his scoring and James helped them finish it with his defense, forcing Jamal Murray into some late misses after the guard had kept the Nuggets in it with an array of high-difficulty baskets.

"I knew it was winning time and Jamal had it going," James said.

James added nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Lakers had 12 offensive rebounds for a whopping 25-6 advantage in second-chance points.

"This is the Western Conference finals, Game 4. If you can't help us on the defensive end, maybe you shouldn't be on the floor," Denver Coach Michael Malone said. "We have to be able to lock in, finish with a rebound. We had too many empty possessions tonight."

Game 5 is Saturday night, when the Lakers can reach the NBA Finals for the first time in a decade. Davis said he expects to be fine for it after rolling his ankle in the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets will be facing elimination for the seventh time in the bubble. They were down 3-1 against Utah in the first round and climbed out of the same hole against the Los Angeles Clippers in the West semifinals. But they couldn't come back in this game, getting within one point in the opening minute of the fourth quarter but constantly turned back from there by a key stop or rebound by the Lakers.

"We just had so many breakdowns throughout the game," Murray said. "We've just got to be better."

The Lakers have 16 championships, one behind Boston for the most in NBA history, but they haven't played for one since winning their most recent title in 2010.

The Lakers started Dwight Howard at center and he had 12 points and 11 rebounds, helping put Nikola Jokic into foul trouble. Murray had 32 points and eight assists, but Jokic finished with just 16 points and seven rebounds.

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and Rajon Rondo (9) during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James wipes his face after being fouled during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Lakers won 114-108. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray, left, is defended by Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone yells to his players during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) grabs his ankle after a fall during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) passes the ball past Denver Nuggets' Torrey Craig (3) during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) shoots against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) and Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27) drives against Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and scores during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

At a glance

NBA CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

All games at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

All times Central

EASTERN CONFERENCE

MIAMI 3, BOSTON 1

SEPT. 15 Miami 117, Boston 114, OT

THURSDAY Miami 106 Boston 101

SATURDAY Boston 117, Miami 106

WEDNESDAY Miami 112, Boston 109

TODAY Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

X-SEPT. 27 Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.

X-SEPT. 29 Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

LA LAKERS 3, DENVER 1

FRIDAY LA Lakers 126, Denver 114

SUNDAY LA Lakers 105, Denver 103

TUESDAY Denver 114, LA Lakers 106

THURSDAY LA Lakers 114, Denver 108

SATURDAY Denver vs. LA Lakers, 8 p.m.

X-SEPT. 28 LA Lakers vs. Denver, TBD

X-SEPT. 30 Denver vs. LA Lakers, TBD