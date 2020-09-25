Five schools in state earn Blue Ribbons

Teachers and administrators gather Thursday Sept. 24, 2020 in the library at Bernice Young Elementary School in Springdale as it was announced that the school was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020. The recognition comes from the United States Department of Education and is based on the school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Visit nwaonline.com/200924Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T.WAMPLER)

SPRINGDALE -- Five Arkansas schools, including two in Washington County, are among this year's National Blue Ribbon School award recipients, the U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday.

This year's awardees include Young Elementary School in Springdale, St. Joseph Catholic School in Fayetteville, Crawford Elementary School in Russellville, Jefferson Elementary School in Little Rock and Eudora Elementary School in the Lakeside School District.

The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a department news release.

Young, St. Joseph and Jefferson schools were recognized for overall performance. Crawford and Eudora schools were recognized for their work closing the achievement gap.

"The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content," the release states.

Nationally, 317 public and 50 private schools received Blue Ribbon awards this year. The department has given almost 10,000 awards since the program began 38 years ago, according to the release.

Arkansas' five honorees this year is the most its had in the Blue Ribbon program since it had five in 2015.

St. Joseph Catholic School is a repeat winner, having also earned a Blue Ribbon in 2014. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years of being a winner, according to the department.