FRIDAY, SEPT. 25: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas has had 79,049 total confirmed and probable cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted Sept. 25. State health officials also have reported 1,246 confirmed and probable deaths and 70,737 recoveries.

• While cases tied to colleges have gone down recently, more transmission seems to be tied to church services, funerals and other gatherings where "the guidelines for social distancing and face coverings are not being followed," state Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said Sept. 23.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Sept. 22 urged Arkansans to get flu shots this year, in part so hospitals won’t be overwhelmed with flu cases and covid-19 cases. Local health department units around the state began offering flu shots, some via drive-through, Sept. 21. The shots are free, although the department will bill health insurance providers if patients have insurance.

• Hutchinson also said Sept. 22 that the state’s goal was to conduct about 100,000 more molecular covid-19 tests by Oct. 20, so that 1 million Arkansans will have been tested.

• As of Sept. 24, the state had reported 742 active public school cases and 37 active cases at private schools. The state’s report does not include less-accurate antigen test results.

SPANISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/sep/25/viernes-25-de-septiembre-cinco-hechos-importantes-/

MARSHALLESE: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/sep/25/bolaide-jeptba-25-lalem-men-ko-kwoj-aikuj-jela-kon/