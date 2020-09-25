Germany replacing intelligence chief

BERLIN -- The head of Germany's military intelligence agency is being replaced as authorities step up efforts to root out right-wing extremists in the military, the defense ministry said Thursday.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer decided "with his agreement" that Christof Gramm will be replaced next month as head of the intelligence agency, a ministry statement said. It added that a decision on a successor will be made soon.

Gramm has led the agency since January 2015. The defense ministry credited him with initiating reforms and improving the work of the agency, but said he and Kramp-Karrenbauer agree that the next phase of modernization requires renewed momentum that "should also be made visible in personnel terms."

German officials have expressed alarm over the recent discovery of several far-right extremists in the military. Earlier this year, Kramp-Karrenbauer disbanded a company of special forces, saying a culture of right-wing extremism had been allowed to develop behind a "wall of secrecy."

The German government has agreed on a bill that would speed up the dismissal of soldiers involved in extremism or serious crimes.

Taiwan rips Chinese surveillance flights

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan on Thursday condemned recent Chinese military activity after Beijing sent two military surveillance planes toward the island for three straight days, calling it a "deliberate provocation."

Tensions have risen in the Taiwan Strait as the U.S. has stepped up its official engagement with the self-ruled island that China considers part of its national territory.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, China sent two planes into Taiwan's air defense identification zone, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense. In response, the Taiwanese side dispatched air patrols, the ministry said.

"We oppose China using military force against Taiwan, deliberately violating Taiwan's naval and airspace safety and damaging the status quo," added Chiu Chui-Cheng, deputy minister at Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council. "Our government will continue to cooperate with countries with similar values."

Asked about the sorties, Chinese defense ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei said they were aimed at demonstrating China's "determination and ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Sea rough, Italy lets migrant ship dock

ROME -- Italy on Thursday allowed a rescue ship with 125 migrants aboard to dock in Sardinia to escape rough seas and said the migrants could eventually disembark in Italy before being sent to other European countries.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese told a Parliament committee that Italy had already found European countries that had agreed to take in 100 of the migrants, with Italy taking 25. She said if the bad weather and rough seas persisted for several days, the migrants could do their 14-day coronavirus quarantine on an Italian ship and then be immediately sent to other European countries.

The Alan Kurdi ship of the German aid group Sea-Eye had said Wednesday it was heading to port in Marseille, France, with migrants rescued in the central Mediterranean after Italy refused to assign it a port.

Lamorgese concurred that Italy didn't have a port with the necessary quarantine space available when the Alan Kurdi first requested a port Saturday. But she said Italy agreed to give the Alan Kurdi safe harbor from storms early Thursday "because the respect for human life is for us, as for everyone, the primary thing."

Kosovar arrested on war-crimes charges

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- A special international court said Thursday that a former commander of the separatist fighters in Kosovo's 1998-1999 war has been arrested on charges including torture of detainees and the murder of one prisoner held at a compound in Kosovo during the conflict.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers, based in The Hague, said former Kosovo Liberation Army commander Salih Mustafa was arrested based on a "warrant, transfer order and confirmed indictment issued by a pre-trial judge."

He is the first ethnic Albanian arrested and sent to the court, which is investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity investigation stemming from Kosovo's conflict with Serbia.

Mustafa is charged with the war crimes of arbitrary detention, cruel treatment, torture of at least six people and the murder of one person at a detention compound in Zllash, Kosovo, in April 1999. The victims were accused by KLA fighters of collaborating with Serbs or not supporting the KLA, according to the indictment.

In one incident alleged in the indictment, Mustafa interrogated a detainee "about his knowledge of the identities of thieves and spies, and beat him with a baseball bat all over his body, causing him severe mental harm and severe physical injuries."

The court said Mustafa was transferred to its detention facilities in The Hague on Thursday and will appear before a pre-trial judge "without undue delay."