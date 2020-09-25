• Ka Mauri Harrison, a fourth grader in Harvey, La., accused of brandishing a BB gun during a virtual class, was suspended after he picked up a BB gun that his younger brother tripped over and placed it in view of his computer's camera during an online class, officials said.

• Dan Borgmeyer, mayor of St. Charles, Mo., said it felt a bit like the Kevin Bacon movie "Footloose" after the city, trying to deal with large nightclub crowds during the coronavirus pandemic, imposed a temporary ban on "music activities" and dancing after 11 p.m.

• Richard Clark, a lieutenant general who flew 400 hours in combat zones and oversaw the Air Force's nuclear weapons program, has been installed as the first Black superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

• Jan Maslen, a spokesman for Alaska's Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, said Austin Pfeiffer, a 22-year-old Ohio man, was killed when he was attacked by a grizzly bear as he and a hunting partner butchered a moose they had killed a day earlier.

• Carolyn Pokorny of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said three maintenance workers have been suspended after inspectors found a hidden "man cave," complete with a television, refrigerator and workout equipment, under Grand Central Terminal.

• Ken Balcomb, director of the Center for Whale Research in Friday Harbor, Wash., said the center has confirmed that Tahlequah, the female orca who swam with her dead calf for 17 days in 2018, gave birth in September to a healthy male calf now identified as J57.

• Benny Fulkerson, an Oklahoma City district fire chief, said a girl was killed and her parents and brother suffered burn injuries in an early morning explosion that leveled their home and damaged at least three nearby houses.

• Neel Butala, a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, said a fondness for black licorice cost a 54-year-old man his life when his heart stopped after he ate a bag and a half every day for a few weeks, causing dangerously low potassium levels and imbalances in other minerals.

• Joe Raiola, producer of an annual tribute concert in New York on the Oct. 9 birthday of The Beatles' John Lennon, said the 40th tribute will be held online this year because of the pandemic, with taped performances by such musicians as Jackson Browne and Rosanne Cash.