Justices of the peace move into expanded Quorum Courtroom

Justices of the Peace (from foreground) Kurt Moore, Debra Hobbs, Carrie Perrien Smith, Kenny Bierman and Joel Edwards (left) pay attention to a presentation, Thursday at the Benton County Administration Building in Bentonville. The Quorum Court held its first meeting in the newly expanded Quorum Courtroom. Go to nwaonline.com/200925Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- The expanded Quorum Courtroom was open for business Thursday night as justices of the peace heard an update on the courthouse project.

Bryan Beeson, county facilities administrator, detailed the courthouse expansion as part of a facilities and maintenance presentation to the Quorum Court.

A new courtroom is needed for Christine Horwart, who was elected in March and will be the county's 7th Circuit Court judge. She takes office Jan. 1. The Arkansas Legislature added the judgeship to assist with the increasing caseload.

The expansion would add 5,500 square feet to the downtown courthouse. The county plans to demolish the one-story section behind the courthouse that housed the coroner's office. A two-story addition is planned on the site with a lobby area on the first floor. Horwart's courtroom and office area would be on the second floor.

Beeson's presentation showed floor plans for both levels and a look at the new entry way. He also showed where proposed greenspace, sidewalks and parking would be located.

Demolition work for the courthouse expansion will start later this year and construction will start in early 2021, County Judge Barry Moehring previously said.

The county will finance $3.1 million to expand the courthouse. The county secured the loan from Regions Bank for five years at 1.59% with no prepayment penalty, said Brenda Guenther, county comptroller. The court approved the financing plan in July.

Included in the court expansion cost is $231,783 to repair the annex where Circuit Judge Brad Karren holds court, according to documents. The annex is across the street from the main courthouse. New outside awnings have been installed and the outside of the building will be painted.

The plan is to have the whole expansion wrapped up by the end of 2021, Moehring said.

Until the work is completed, Horwart's first courtroom and chamber would be in a small area in the courthouse last used as a courtroom in 2012. The 888-square foot courtroom has been remodeled.

The expanded Quorum Courtroom on the third floor of the County Administration Building is roughly 2,000 square feet. The elimination of the east wall added about 800 square feet of space. Improved video and audio conferencing as well as livestreaming capability are part of the expansion. The Quorum Court approved $100,000 for the project July 31.

Six new big-screen televisions were added to the room and individual chairs replaced wooden pews for public seating. New chairs for justices of the peace replaced ones in use since 1997, Beeson said. Chromebooks took the place old work stations and monitors the justices used.

"I like it," Justice of the Peace Mike McKenzie said of the expansion. "There is a lot more room, particularly for people who want to make public comment. It's a good thing and it was done efficiently."

The county will use the expanded room for early voting that starts Oct. 19 for the Nov. 3 general election. The County Clerk's Office is on the second floor of the administration building.

"We're pleased with the new area that can be dedicated to early voting only," County Clerk Betsy Harrell said. "It will be quieter for the voters without the phones ringing, and the people working there will be able to concentrate just on assisting the voters. Of course, it's particularly beneficial during this time of needing to social distance because we would have been very limited on the number of machines we could get in our office."

Judge Barry Moehring speaks Thursday at the Benton County Administration Building in Bentonville. The Quorum Court held its first meeting in the newly expanded Quorum Courtroom. Go to nwaonline.com/200925Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)