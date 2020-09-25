Man shot to death in downtown Little Rock

A man was shot to death and another was injured late Thursday night in an "apparent domestic incident" in downtown Little Rock, police said.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Casey Clark said the shooting occurred at 2015 S. Louisiana St. about 10:45 p.m., but that it wasn't related to nearby demonstrations earlier in the evening.

Clark said detectives were interviewing a number of witnesses Thursday night.

The homicide occurred just a block from the Governor's Mansion where just hours earlier about 100 protesters had gathered to march against racial injustice.

The demonstrators had marched through downtown Little Rock, blocking traffic at times, in response to Wednesday's grand jury verdict in Louisville, Ky. The grand jury decided against criminal charges for any of the officers in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, but it did return less severe charges for one officer's actions during the raid.

The Little Rock demonstration was broken up by police at MacArthur Park about 11 p.m.