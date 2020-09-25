Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Meth nets woman federal time

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:02 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Michelle Friedman

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Hot Springs woman was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison Wednesday for drug possession.

Michelle Friedman, 38, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration learned n January that Friedman was selling methamphetamine from a hotel room in Fayetteville, according to court records. The agents contacted Friedman's supervising parole officer and learned she had an active arrest warrant for absconding supervision and had an active search waiver on file.

DEA agents and her parole officer found Friedman in her hotel room. Officers found a box and a flashlight that contained methamphetamine as well as a digital scale.

A federal grand jury indicted Friedman in March, and she entered a guilty plea in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT