Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Elkins

• Edward Moore, 46, of 12812 Parker Branch Road in West Fork was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Moore was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Farmington

• Josua Rawlins, 21, of 1306 W. Oak St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with breaking or entering, criminal mischief and theft of property. Rawlins was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Timothy Baker, 49, of 511 W. Short St. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to comply with child sex offender reporting. Baker was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Maurice Blacher, 39, of 439 Gabbard Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Blacher was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Franklin Hinton, 54, of 307 S. Block Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Hinton was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• John Denaro, 28, of 16391 Hicks Road in Elkins was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving. Denaro was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Johnson

• Shoderick Willis, 28, of 919 Calhoun St. in Magnolia was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Willis was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Springdale

• Luis Cardenas, 32, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain person, possession of defaced firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cardenas was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Daniel Marquez, 36, of 702 Union Drive in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Marquez was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

• David Durisseau, 43, of 3483 Kessler Mountain Road in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving. Durisseau was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.