Northwest Arkansas at risk for severe storms Sunday; thunderstorms expected across much of state

( Courtesy of the National Weather Service )
A cold front headed for Arkansas on Sunday could bring severe storms to northwest parts of the state, forecasters say.
Far northwestern counties are at marginal risk for severe storms Sunday afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The main threat will be hail.
Thunderstorms, though not severe, are also forecast from Texarkansas to Jonesboro, the weather service said. The area includes Little Rock.
Temperatures overnight Sunday and into Monday morning are expected to drop into the 50s across much of the state, and even into the 40s in northern areas.
Print Headline: Northwest Arkansas at risk for severe storms Sunday
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.