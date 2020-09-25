GOLF

Four share Corales lead

Tyler McCumber was the only player to reach 8-under par Thursday in the Caribbean breeze until he dropped a shot on his 17th hole and fell into a four-way for the lead in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Sepp Straka was the only one at 7-under 65 who kept a clean card. He was joined by Hudson Swafford, who made two tough par saves late in his round, and Scott Harrington, who made bogey on the second-easiest hole. They were one shot clear of Xinjun Zhang and Joseph Bramlett. Straka's round was highlighted by a 5-wood to 5 feet for eagle on the par-5 fourth hole early in his round. He also was the only player at 65 who played in the morning before a stiff ocean breeze kicked up late in the afternoon. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) is at 3-under 69 while David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) is at 2-under 70.

MOTOR SPORTS

Askew out with concussion

IndyCar rookie Oliver Askew will not compete in next week's doubleheader at Indianapolis because of concussion-like symptoms that date to his crash in the Indianapolis 500 last month. Arrow McLaren SP will use Helio Castroneves in the No. 7 Chevrolet at Indianapolis. Askew, 23, told The Associated Press on Thursday he has been experiencing dizziness, sleeping difficulties, irritability, headaches and confusion since he crashed late in the Aug. 23 race. He continued to race and tried to "play through it" until friends and family encouraged him to seek medical treatment. His performance had been obviously off in the four races since his crash at Indianapolis. Askew, last year's Indy Lights champion, had finished third and sixth at Iowa -- the previous two races before Indianapolis.

Hendrick fined $100,000

Hendrick Motorsports was fined $100,000 on Thursday for exceeding the amount of wind tunnel testing allowed in a year. NASCAR also docked the organization 10 hours of wind tunnel time for next year. An organization is allowed a maximum of 70 hours in 2020 and 90 hours in 2021. The testing is defined as billable hours reported by the wind tunnel. Hendrick Motorsports self-reported the violation after discovering it had exceeded 70 hours by "less than an hour," the team said. Hendrick will not appeal the penalty.

TENNIS

Tsitsipas advances in Hamburg

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open by beating Pablo Cuevas 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday as he continues his warm-up for the French Open. In a rematch of his only clay-court final win, Tsitsipas saved four break points at 4-4 in the first set and another at 5-5 before breaking Cuevas to take a 1-0 lead. He extended his unbeaten record against the Uruguayan to 3-0. They last met when Tsitsipas beat Cuevas 6-3, 7-6 (4) in Estoril in May 2019 for his only tour-level title to date on clay. The Greek player, ranked sixth in the world, is building momentum on clay after losing in the first round in Rome last week. His quarterfinal opponent is Dusan Lajovic, who swept past eighth-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-2 in their second-round match.