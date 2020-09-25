Overall top 10 capsules

Quarterback Tyler Gee, who has thrown seven touchdown passes in three games this season, will lead No. 5 Cabot against Little Rock Catholic tonight. (Arkansas Democrat Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

NO. 1 BRYANT VS. FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Hornet Stadium, Bryant

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; Fort Smith Northside: Mike Falleur

RECORDS Bryant 3-0; Fort Smith Northside 2-0

NOTEWORTHY Bryant is the defending 7A-Central Conference champion after finishing 7-0 last season. ... QB Austin Ledbetter has passed for 785 yards and 9 TDs. ... Despite playing twice in four weeks, Fort Smith Northside is 2-0 with victories over Fort Smith Southside and Moore, Okla. ... The Grizzlies remain in the 7A-Central while their longtime and crosstown-rival Fort Smith Southside moves to the 7A-West this season because of reclassification.

NO. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK VS. LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Charging Wildcat Stadium, North Little Rock

COACHES North Little Rock: J.R. Eldridge; Little Rock Central: Kent Laster

RECORDS North Little Rock 3-0; Little Rock Central 1-2

NOTEWORTHY Through three games, North Little Rock hasn't missed a beat with first-year coach J.R. Eldridge, who has led the Charging Wildcats to victories over Springdale Har-Ber, Fayetteville and West Memphis. ... RB Fredrick O'Donald leads the Charging Wildcats with 454 yards and 7 TDs. ... Little Rock Central was off last week after starting non conference play 1-2 with its only victory against Little Rock Hall.

NO. 3 BENTONVILLE VS. SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Bentonville

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Springdale Har-Ber: Chris Wood

RECORDS Bentonville 3-0; Springdale Har-Ber 0-3

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville will attempt to win its fifth consecutive 7A-West Conference championship in 2020. ... WR Chas Nimrod leads the Tigers with 5 TD receptions. ... Springdale Har-Ber played one of the state's toughest nonconference schedules, facing Jenks, Okla., North Little Rock and Greenwood.

NO. 4 BENTONVILLE WEST AT NO. 7 GREENWOOD

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Smith-Robinson Stadium, Greenwood

COACHES Bentonville West: Bryan Pratt; Greenwood: Chris Young

RECORDS Bentonville West 2-1; Greenwood 3-0

NOTEWORTHY For the second time this season, Greenwood had to find a new opponent in less than a week. The Bulldogs replaced Fort Smith Northside with Springdale Har-Ber for Sept. 11, then after their 6A-West opener against Little Rock Parkview was canceled because of a covid-19 case at Parkview, they scheduled Bentonville West. .. Bentonville West was to have played Fayetteville this week, but Fayetteville has several players in quarantine this week. ... It is the first meeting between the two schools.

NO. 5 CABOT VS. LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Cabot

COACHES Cabot: Scott Reed; Little Rock Catholic: John Fogleman

RECORDS Cabot 3-0; Little Rock Catholic 2-1

NOTEWORTHY Cabot played the first three weeks and went undefeated before taking last week off. ... QB Tyler Gee has thrown 7 TD passes in three games. ... After losing its season opener to Jonesboro, Little Rock Catholic went on to win at Sylvan Hills and Benton. ... The Rockets have won the past two meetings against the Panthers.

NO. 8 PULASKI ACADEMY AT WATSON CHAPEL

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wildcat Stadium, Pine Bluff

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Kevin Kelley; Watson Chapel: Jared Dutton

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 3-0; Watson Chapel 2-0

NOTEWORTHY QB Charlie Fiser threw 2 touchdown passes in a 31-20 victory over Life Christian Academy of Virginia last Friday. ... The Bruins did not win a conference championship last season for the first time since 2009. ... Watson Chapel did not play the first two weeks, but has won the past two weeks against Hot Springs Lakeside and Camden Fairview.

NO. 9 LAKE HAMILTON VS. MOUNTAIN HOME

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wolf Stadium, Pearcy

COACHES Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran; Mountain Home: Steve Ary

RECORDS Lake Hamilton 3-0; Mountain Home 2-1

NOTEWORTHY Lake Hamilton is without QB Layne Warrick, who missed the first three games because of a collarbone injury. ... The Wolves started 5-0 in the 6A-West in 2019, but lost their last two games to fall to the league's No. 3 seed. ... Mountain Home has won two games in a season for the first time since 2016. ... The Bombers snapped a state-high 23 game losing streak Sept. 11 against Nettleton.

TEAMS OFF THIS WEEK

No. 6 Conway, No. 10 Little Rock Parkview