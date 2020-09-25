State police investigate death of woman, 65, in Johnson County

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found outside of her residence at the request of the Johnson County sheriff's office, authorities said.

Melinda Walker, 65, was found dead outside of her home at 146 Private Road 2257 near Hartman about 8 a.m., according to a news release by state police. Her body has been transported to the state Crime Lab for autopsy to determine cause of death, the release states.

Authorities said the investigation into her death is ongoing.