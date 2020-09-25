State Sports Briefs

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Sodoma lifts ASU

Sarah Sodoma scored in the 27th minute on an assist by Hailey Cloud and Hannah Maupin to lift Arkansas State University to a 1-0 victory over host Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday.

Sodoma's goal was the 24th of her career, making her No. 1 in career goals scored at ASU (3-0), which is off to its best start since 2017.

Hair keys UCA victory

Gracie Hair scored twice to pace the University of Central Arkansas in a 3-0 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday in Conway.

Hadley Dickinson added a goal for the Bears (3-1-1).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services