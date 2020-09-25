Supreme Court to review gag order in SAU slaying case

The Donald W. Reynolds Campus and Community Center, seen here on Tuesday, Aug. 11, is across the street from a parking lot on the campus of Southern Arkansas University where a student was killed and another wounded in a shooting on the morning of Aug. 11.

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Friday granted a request submitted by attorneys for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the Arkansas Press Association to review a lower court’s expansive gag order issued in the aftermath of an Aug. 11 shooting in Magnolia on the campus of Southern Arkansas University.

In the Supreme Court’s order granting a review of the case, known as writ of certiorari, the Supreme Court also vacated the four identical gag orders pertaining to four defendants in the criminal case. The orders on publicity were issued last month by Judge David Talley Jr. of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Southern Arkansas.

According to the brief order, Associate Justice Courtney Rae Hudson would have dismissed the media’s petition for writ of certiorari. Associate Justice Shawn Womack would have denied the petition.

A 21-year-old student, Joshua Keshun Smith, was killed and another student was wounded in the shooting at Southern Arkansas University.

Four men, three of them Southern Arkansas University students, have been held in the Columbia County jail without bail in connection to the shooting. They face capital murder and aggravated robbery charges.