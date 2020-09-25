UA coaches' concern impresses CB

ESPN 4-star junior cornerback Laterrance Welch doesn't feel like he's being recruited while talking to University of Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter.

"We have a strong relationship," Welch said. "He's a great guy. I like the coaching staff, too, but me and Coach Carter have been building this relationship and basically talking every week about family. More than family, about the season. It's really a relationship. It doesn't even feel like recruiting."

Welch, 6-1, 175 pounds, of Lafayette (La.) Acadiana had meniscus surgery in June and was impressed with Carter's concern.

""He's really different from other schools," Welch said. "When I had surgery on my knee he would check on me every day. I'm 100% now. I had surgery on June 10th. He's been checking up on me. He's different from the other coaches because other coaches talk about how they want me and stuff like that. I feel like I've been knowing him."

Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M are some of his 26 scholarship offers. In addition to talking to Carter, Welch has also spoken with UA Coach Sam Pittman and others on the staff.

"He's a great guy, we just had a normal conversation, too," Welch said.

He appreciated how others on the Arkansas staff inquired about his progress after surgery.

"They all knew I had surgery," Welch said. "As soon as I got on the phone they asked me how was my knee."

The NCAA is expected to finalize details on how athletes can profit off their name, likeness and image early next year. While earning income off his name, likeness and image is attractive, it won't play a big role in his college decision.

"That would be nice, but that's not really something that I'll go to a school for," Welch said.

ESPN also rates Welch the No. 21 cornerback and No. 209 overall prospect in the nation for the Class of 2022. He's had a virtual tour with Arkansas.

"I loved the field, the inside facility," Welch said. "Especially the weight room. I loved the weight room."

Once the NCAA lifts the dead period and allows prospects to visit college campuses, he plans to make his way to Arkansas.

"They'll probably be one of my first visits because we've been talking about a visit," he said.

Welch recorded 53 tackles, 24 pass breakups and 5 interceptions as a sophomore.

"It was a blessing just going out there and taking one play at a time and just making plays as a sophomore," Welch said.

He and Acadiana won the Class 5A state title last year after compiling a 15-0 record. It was the Rams' fifth state championship, but Welch is looking to add a couple of more.

"I'm looking to win two more my junior and senior year," he said.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Welch a 4-star plus prospect.

"He's one of the top cornerback prospects in the country," Lemming said. "He's an exceptional man-to-man defender. Quick twitch athlete that's explosive and plays the game with a lot of confidence."

Welch, who has a 3.1 grade point average, is considering communication, business and petroleum engineering as majors in college.

