Anderson, Bryant thrash Northside

BRYANT -- The beat goes on for the defending Class 7A champions.

Senior running back Tanner Anderson scored three touchdowns, and the Bryant defense made things tough for standout Fort Smith Northside quarterback Dreyden Norwood as the Hornets stormed to a 48-7 victory in their 7A-Central Conference opener.

Senior quarterback Austin Ledbetter threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes for Bryant (4-0, 1-0), which jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead to easily run its winning streak to 21 games in front of a socially-distanced crowd at Hornet Stadium.

"I like the way we came out and played the first four minutes," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "I thought offensively and defensively, we took it to them. I thought our kids really played well. I don't think [Northside] got a first down until right there before the half.

"When your defense plays like that, it gives you a chance."

The Hornets certainly didn't give the Grizzlies much of a chance, particularly during the first two quarters.

Northside (2-1, 0-1), which was coming off a road victory over Moore (Okla.) last week, was limited to just 38 yards in the first half, with 25 of those coming on its final possession of the second quarter. The Grizzlies didn't net a first down until 1:13 remained in the half and fumbled the ball twice, one of which resulted in a quick Bryant touchdown.

The game was especially rough for Norwood. The Texas A&M commit spent a huge chunk of the first half just trying to escape from Bryant defenders whenever he dropped back to pass. His only completion of the game came midway through the second quarter and even that resulted in negative yardage. He did manage to score on Northside's first possession of the third quarter, but the game was well out of reach by that point.

"They've got athletes and big strong kids," James said of Northside. "They had a good scheme, but our kids were efficient. I thought they were very, very methodical in what they did."

Sophomore running back T'kavion King carried 13 times for 57 yards for the Grizzlies, who have lost their last five meetings with the Hornets. Northside hasn't beaten its conference rivals since 2016 when it earned a 29-0 victory in Fort Smith. That was also the last time Bryant was held scoreless in a game.

The Hornets didn't have to worry about history repeating itself Friday.

Bryant scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions and thoroughly dominated from the start.

Anderson gave Bryant a 7-0 lead when he ended a five-play, 67-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown run with 10:35 left in the opening quarter. Ledbetter later threw a 51-yard score to senior wide receiver River Gregory at the 6:11 mark before Anderson made it 21-0 on his 4-yard run with 4:03 remaining in the period.

Ledbetter pushed the Hornets' advantage to 28-0 early in the second quarter when he hooked up with senior wide receiver Hayden Schrader for a 17-yard touchdown, capping a 9-play, 41-yard march. Anderson's third score, a 19-yarder, pushed Bryant's lead to 35 midway through period, and senior running back Xavier Foote gave the Hornets their 42-point margin on his 1-yard run with 3:08 left in the half.

After Norwood scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter, Bryant answered on the following series when senior running back Jamarien Bracey ran in from the 21.

"We thought they'd run [Norwood] more, but after what the score got to be, I understand why they didn't," James said. "I think they just played it close to the vest once it got out of hand. But I'm really proud of the way the kids went out there and played. I thought the first four minutes and the last four minutes of the game, we really played hard and set a tone for our team."