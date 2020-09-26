Arrest made in Springdale shooting

SPRINGDALE -- A Magnolia man who was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on other charges has been arrested in connection with a shooting reported Wednesday in Springdale.

Shoderick Willis, 28, of 919 Calhoun St. in Magnolia was arrested Thursday by the Johnson Police Department, according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department.

Records from the Washington County jail show Willis was arrested in connection with possession of a defaced firearm. Willis is now also being held in the jail in connection with battery related to the Springdale shooting.

Springdale police said officers went to a reported shooting around 1:44 p.m Wednesday at 916 Powell St., Apt. 103. Officers found 27-year-old Devon Harvey had been shot in the leg and in the upper torso. Harvey was taken to a local hospital.

Police got a description of a suspect and learned during their investigation a man matching that description had been booked into the jail at 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

The man was driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Equinox matching the description witnesses gave police from the shooting and was in possession of a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting. Police said they presented a photo lineup to witnesses to the shooting, and Willis was identified as the shooter.