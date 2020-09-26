ASHDOWN 35, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 7
ASHDOWN -- Junior Alex Keilbach threw a touchdown pass and ran for a 2-yard score in the Panthers' (4-0, 1-0 4A-7) win over the Cardinals (0-4, 0-1 4A-7).
Keilbach's touchdown pass went to sophomore Jonathan McElroy, who also scored a rushing touchdown and had a two-point conversion later in the game.
Senior Jacolby Williams returned a Harmony Grove fumble 70 yards for a touchdown for the game's first score, and junior Landon Rowe had a 63-yard touchdown run.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.