ASHDOWN 35, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 7

ASHDOWN -- Junior Alex Keilbach threw a touchdown pass and ran for a 2-yard score in the Panthers' (4-0, 1-0 4A-7) win over the Cardinals (0-4, 0-1 4A-7).

Keilbach's touchdown pass went to sophomore Jonathan McElroy, who also scored a rushing touchdown and had a two-point conversion later in the game.

Senior Jacolby Williams returned a Harmony Grove fumble 70 yards for a touchdown for the game's first score, and junior Landon Rowe had a 63-yard touchdown run.