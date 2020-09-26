ATKINS 36, BAPTIST PREP 14

ATKINS -- Senior Donovan Nooner ran 234 yards for the Red Devils (3-1, 1-0 3A-4) in their victory over the Eagles (2-2, 0-1).

On defense for Atkins, junior Reese Bixler recorded an interception and six tackles, including one for a loss. Junior Noah Spradlin had five tackles.