ATKINS 36, BAPTIST PREP 14

Today at 2:15 a.m.

ATKINS -- Senior Donovan Nooner ran 234 yards for the Red Devils (3-1, 1-0 3A-4) in their victory over the Eagles (2-2, 0-1).

On defense for Atkins, junior Reese Bixler recorded an interception and six tackles, including one for a loss. Junior Noah Spradlin had five tackles.

