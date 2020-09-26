Bald Knob makes enough plays late to topple Mills

In its 4A-2 Conference opener, Bald Knob picked up a 14-8 road victory over Mills.

Two first-quarter turnovers stymied the offensive attack for the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 4A-2). Mills senior Jalon Davis came away with an interception in the end zone with 1:01 to play in the first quarter.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Comets were first to get on the board with a little under four minutes to play in the first half. Sophomore quarterback Q.J. King connected with Davis for an 18-yard touchdown pass, and that was followed by a two-point conversion on a run by senior Lavell Carnell.

On the ensuing drive, Bald Knob junior quarterback Leason Pierce led the way with his arm and legs. After driving deep into Comets' territory, Bald Knob senior running back Bradyn Cline punched it in on a 1-yard touchdown run.

The two-point conversion attempt failed, and at halftime Mills held an 8-6 advantage.

Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter, but Pierce ended the third with back-to-back completions over the middle to put the Bulldogs in scoring position.

Pierce found Cline wheeling out of the backfield for a 3-yard touchdown completion in the front corner of the end zone. Bald Knob converted on the two-point attempt to give them a 14-8 lead early in the final quarter.

Bald Knob Head Coach Lynn Garner said Pierce got the job done against the Comets (1-3, 0-1).

"Our quarterback made some great reads," Garner said. "Our kids just kept playing hard and dug out a win there at the end. I'm proud of them. This just makes us better going forward."

The Comets' offense responded with a lengthy drive that placed them deep inside of Bulldogs' territory. With a touchdown needed, the Comets were forced to go for it on fourth down, and the Bald Knob defense stopped them inches short to take over on its own 4.

Mills Head Coach Cortez Lee felt the spot given to the Comets on their must-have fourth down was questionable.

"We thought we got the first down. They didn't give us the spot," Lee said. "All night long there was discrepancies with the calls. Congratulations to Bald Knob."