Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

BATESVILLE 38, NETTLETON 7

Today at 2:28 a.m.

BATESVILLE 38, NETTLETON 7

BATESVILLE -- Seniors Taylor Daugherty and Eli Livingston each scored a pair of touchdowns for the Pioneers (2-2, 1-0 5A East) in their victory over the Raiders (1-3, 0-1 5A East).

Daugherty had rushing touchdowns of 17 and 7 yards, and Livingston had 1-yard and 4-yard scoring runs.

Batesville senior Ethan Ridgel ran 65 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT