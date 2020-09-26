BATESVILLE 38, NETTLETON 7
BATESVILLE -- Seniors Taylor Daugherty and Eli Livingston each scored a pair of touchdowns for the Pioneers (2-2, 1-0 5A East) in their victory over the Raiders (1-3, 0-1 5A East).
Daugherty had rushing touchdowns of 17 and 7 yards, and Livingston had 1-yard and 4-yard scoring runs.
Batesville senior Ethan Ridgel ran 65 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
