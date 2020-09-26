Pine Bluff Calendar of Events

Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events, workshops and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@ adgnewsroom.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available by contacting: Jefferson County Health Department — 870-535-2142; Jefferson Regional Medical Center — 870-541-4911; Jefferson Comprehensive Care System at Pine Bluff — 855-543-2380 or 1-833-508-0774 for other community health centers; Arkansas Department of Health — Testing sites in Arkansas are listed on the department’s website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested . Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Absentee ballot applications available at Jefferson County Clerk’s Office

The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people who would like to vote by mail. Voters may also download an application on the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/county-clerk, according to a news release. The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27. The completed absentee ballot application can be mailed, faxed or scanned and emailed to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office. The mailing address is: Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, 101 W. Barraque St., Suite 101, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. The fax number is 870-541-5324. The email address is jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks. com. Residents have until Monday, Oct. 5, to register to vote in the November election. Details: Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart, 870-541-5322.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Raven’s Nest Food Pantry to open

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven’s Nest Food Pantry Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The site is a USDA distribution location and an equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Through Saturday,

Sept. 26

Altheimer hosts Census Drive

There will be a U.S. Census Drive each Saturday through Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dollar General Store, 1675 Front Street, Altheimer. If anyone needs assistance with completing their Census form, they should contact Altheimer City Hall at 870-766-8229.

Beginning Monday,

Sept. 28

Dollarway plans virtual parent/teacher conferences

Dollarway School District will hold virtual parent/teacher conferences Monday, Sept. 28, and Tuesday, Sept. 29. These will be virtual learning days for all students, pre K-12. Students won’t report to campus on these days, according to a news release. Parents and families can contact their child’s school or teacher for specific details or view the district website and social media platforms.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

NAACP, Go Forward to release consolidation study

The Pine Bluff Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Go Forward Pine Bluff (GFPB) will release results from the school consolidation study. A community meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center Auditorium. Social distancing will be enforced and wearing a face mask will be required. The meeting will also be available on Facebook Live and Zoom.

Ivy Center plans Zoom workshops

The Ivy Center for Education announces its September Zoom workshops. To participate in the Zoom workshops, enter meeting ID: 85682964187 and Pass-code: 351061 or go to the Ivy Center for Education Face-book page and click on the link. Sessions include: Tuesday, Sept. 29 — 6-7 p.m., Suicide Prevention/Mental Health Workshop will include Kymara Seals along with mental health professionals sharing information to help scholars and parents understand that there is help and suicide is preventable.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday and the deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles may be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing a religion column may submit articles by email as well. Please include your phone number, the name and location of your ministry or city where you reside, and your photo. Photos may also accompany church news by email.

Through Wednesday,

Sept. 30

Pine Bluff computer labs available to complete Census

Pine Bluff residents will be able to complete the Census online at Upper Room Christian Church, 1100 S. Cypress St., where two computer labs will be open to the public, according to a news release from Pine Bluff mayor’s office. Computer labs will be available until Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Details: www.my2020census.gov or Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff Complete Count Census chairwoman, at marylddll@yahoo.com or 870-643-2383.

Beginning Thursday,

Oct. 1

Pine Bluff School District sets virtual parent/teacher conferences

Pine Bluff School District will host Virtual Parent/ Teacher Conferences on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 1-2. K-12 students won’t report to campus on these days which will be virtual learning days for all students, according to a news release. Details will be posted on the district website as well as other district social media platforms. Parents may contact their children’s teachers or schools for additional information.

Friday, Oct. 2

ACCESS sets drive-thru fish fry fundraiser

ACCESS, Inc. is hosting its annual Fish Fry Fundraiser as a drive-thru event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The event will be held on the Third Avenue parking lot at the center, according to a news release. Tickets are $15 each. Participants may drive up, present their tickets or money to the volunteer, receive their dinner and drive off. The plates consist of catfish fillets, cole slaw, baked beans, bread and a soda. Details: Annie Jasper, ACCESS executive director, accessincjc@gmail.com or 870-535-1302.

Saturday, Oct. 3.

New Jerusalem gives away school supplies

New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1317 S. Texas St., will host a drive by school supply giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

Beginning Tuesday,

Oct. 6

Ivy Center hosts Zoom workshops

The Ivy Center for Education announces its upcoming workshops by Zoom primarily for students in 7-12th grades. Sessions include Tuesday, Oct. 6 — 6-7 p.m. — Club Scrub - Future Medical Professionals will meet with Renisha Ward, HBCU education coordinator at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Tuesday, Oct. 13 — 6-7 p.m — Future Engineers will meet with Sederick Rice, Ph.D, at UAPB. Tuesday, Oct. 20 — 6-7:30 p.m. — A panel discussion, “Teenagers Growing Up Black in America,” will be led by Carolyn Pridgeon and Melvin D. Clayton. Tuesday, Oct. 27 — 6 p.m. — Go Forward Pine Bluff (Youth Involvement) will be presented by Ryan Watley, Ph.D, and chief executive officer of Go Forward Pine Bluff. From 6:45-7 p.m. — A College Readiness Workshop will be presented by Derrick Newby of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock recruitment office. To participate in the Ivy Center Zoom workshops, enter meeting ID: 856 8296 4187 and Passcode: 351061. For details, contact Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com or Patricia Berry at Pberry867@gmail.com .

Beginning Friday, Oct. 9

Women of Influence Rock set Zoom conference

Women of Influence Rock - Reset and Still Rocking - will present a 2020 Zoom Conference beginning Oct. 9. The theme will be “Rise Up and Walk” from the scripture John 5:8, according to a news release. The free event will be held: Friday, Oct. 9, from 8-10 p.m. — For boys and girls ages 13 to 18; Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9-11 a.m. — For women ages 36 and up; Saturday, Oct. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. — For women ages 26 to 35; Saturday, Oct. 10, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. — For women ages 19 to 25. Speakers will include Mayor Shirley Washington, Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr., pastors Jan Otuechere and Pat Hart, Clarissa Pace, Melrita Johnson, Oscar Bullard, John Proctor, Jasmine Coleman-Ford, Virginia Desmuke, executive director of the GMOR Theological Institute; and Jessica Yarbrough, a lawyer. The first 50 people to register will be placed in a drawing to receive a $100 gift. Interested participants may register on Eventbrite or send an email to womenofinfluencerock@gmail.com to request a registration form, according to the release. Organizers are Corine T. Jones and Yulonda James, a pastor. Details: 870-489-4664.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Progressive Women set Octoberfest scholarship fundraiser

The Progressive Women’s Association is planning an Octoberfest (silent auction and rummage sale) to benefit four scholarship recipients, according to a news release. The fund-raiser will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, on the grounds of the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road at White Hall. A quilt and afghan will be given away Tuesday, Nov. 17. Tickets for a chance to win the afghan or quilt are $2 each or $5 for 3. Tickets are available in advance from any Progressive Women’s Association member or at the event. Masks are mandatory at the event. Details: 870 550-5788 or 870-489-3600.