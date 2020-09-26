CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 40, PINE BLUFF DOLLARWAY 20
CAMDEN -- Two Hornets accounted for three touchdowns each in Camden Harmony Grove's (2-2, 1-0 3A-6) victory over the Cardinals (0-3, 0-1 3A-6).
Senior Jeremie Edwards ran for two touchdowns (28 and 45 yards) and threw for another, a 15-yard scoring toss to Houston Bryant.
Senior Mecca Arnold had rushing touchdowns of 44, 2 and 5 yards.
