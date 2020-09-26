CEDARVILLE 46, LAVACA 14
CEDARVILLE -- Darryl Kattich had 16 carries for 148 yards and 3 touchdowns to help the Pirates (4-0. 1-0 3A-1) run past Lavaca (0-2, 0-1).
Cedarville's ground game was bolstered by Hayden Partain, Hayden Morton and Tommy Metcalf who each had rushing touchdowns.
