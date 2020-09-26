CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 47, CLINTON 35
CLINTON -- The Mustangs (4-0, 1-0 4A-2) overcame a late Clinton (0-4, 0-1) rally to remain undefeated.
Tyler Williams and Ethan Demarco each had rushing touchdowns, and Palmer Gilbrech connected with Jackson Richmond for a score with less than a minute left in the game to spoil Clinton's 28-point second half.
