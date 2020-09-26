DUMAS 42, HELENA-WEST HELENA 0

HELENA-WEST HELENA -- Senior Kylin James rushed for two touchdowns and caught another in the Bobcats' (3-1, 1-0 4A-8) victory over the Cougars (0-3, 0-1 4A-8).

Senior Kennon Jones caught a touchdown pass and threw for another.

Senior Shamarcus Heard returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown for the Bobcats.