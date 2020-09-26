Georgia runs away from Arkansas in season opener

— Georgia overcame a slow start and a first-half scare from Arkansas on Saturday.

The No. 4 Bulldogs scored 32 unanswered points after halftime and pulled away for a 37-10 victory over the Razorbacks in the season opener for both teams.

Arkansas lost its 20th consecutive SEC game. Georgia improved to 6-0 in games played in the state of Arkansas, including 5-0 in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks led 10-5 after A.J. Reed's 25-yard field goal early in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs scored on their next three offensive possessions and added a defensive touchdown on a 30-yard interception return by Eric Stokes late in the third quarter.

Georgia out-gained Arkansas 387-280. Stetson Bennett replaced starting quarterback D'Wan Mathis in the second quarter and passed for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Bennett's 19-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens and two-point conversion run gave the Bulldogs their first lead, 13-10 with six minutes to play in the third quarter.

Bennett added a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end John FitzPatrick with 3:20 to play in the third. The touchdown came four plays after Zamir White blocked George Caratan's punt to give the Bulldogs the ball at the Arkansas 24.

White, a running back, scored on a 6-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and the Bulldogs capped the scoring on Jack Podlensy's 38-yard field goal with 1:23 to play.

Arkansas led 7-0 in the first quarter when Feleipe Franks threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Treylon Burks on the Razorbacks' second drive.

The Bulldogs' defense firmed up from there. Franks was 19 of 36 for 200 yards and threw two interceptions. Georgia also intercepted Burks on a double pass.

Georgia held Arkansas to 77 rushing yards on 28 attempts. Arkansas senior Rakeem Boyd rushed 11 times for 21 yards.